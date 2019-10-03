Whatever it is using to take aim needs recalibration because it, and the Education Department, are hardly hitting the mark in curbing instances of teachers being involved in relationships with pupils.
Aside from the 67 teachers who were charged and found guilty of rape and sexual assault in the past financial year, several more cases collapsed because of a lack of co-operation from their victims (their pupils) and their parents, leaving these sex-pest teachers to continue preying on these children.
In one of the more egregious examples of such behaviour, a 51-year-old teacher from KwaZulu-Natal impregnated a 13-year-old and then gave her tablets to induce an abortion, which nearly killed her.
Another concerns a northern KZN teacher who impregnated five teenage pupils from different schools in the area before being exposed.