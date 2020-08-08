SADC has failed Zimbabwe on many fronts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Kudzai Chikowore It is disappointing that the Southern African Development Community failed to find solutions to many problems facing Zimbabwe. There are 16 countries in the SADC region including Zimbabwe. SADC was formed in Lusaka, Zambia on April 01, 1980, to achieve the common future within a regional community to ensure economic well-being, improvement of the standards of living and quality of life, freedom and social justice, peace and security for the people of the of Southern Africa. But SADC has failed Zimbabwe on many fronts, including economic prosperity, fair and land redistribution, tackling corruption, human rights abuses and massive migration of Zimbabwean into South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and other countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. SADC failed to stop the people of Zimbabwe crossing the Limpopo River into South for employment and better economic conditions. SADC should have helped Zimbabwe to stop its citizens from migrating into South Africa and causing tensions among the indigenous residents of South Africa who are finding it hard to cope with the large number of (an estimated 4 million) people flocking to the country from Zimbabwe.

Economic conditions such as high youth unemployment, shortages of fuel, high inflation, water shortages in towns and cities, shortages of money in the banks and lack foreign investments in the country are forcing Zimbabweans to go to other countries in search of better lives whilst stretching resources of the host countries.

Deteriorating health conditions such as raw sewage flowing on the ground and contaminated water in urban areas are causing outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery, adding to the troubles of Zimbabwean citizens.

SADC is a clueless, careless, and useless organisation. The same with ZANU-PF thugs who are corrupt.

Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to end corruption in Zimbabwe and he must step down.

SADC has failed to solve problems plaguing Zimbabwe or assisting in creating better conditions for Zimbabweans and stop them from going to other countries and it should be abolished because it has failed to meet its objectives.

* Kudzai Chikowore is a human rights activist based in London.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.