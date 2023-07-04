SAPS VIP Protection Unit: A reign of terror or guarding the gate?

In the hustle and bustle of South African streets, an imposing cavalcade often cleaves through the traffic — tinted-window SUVs, sirens blaring, escorted by a flurry of police motorcycles. These are the VIP Protection Services, an elite division of the South African Police Service (SAPS), designed to protect high-profile dignitaries and politicians.

But far from inspiring awe, this blue-light brigade has become synonymous with public terror, earning them nicknames like the “blue-light gang” or “blue-light bullies”. The VIP Protection Services was established as a highly specialised SAPS division, entrusted with a critical mandate — to provide in-transit security for local and international high-profile guests. They have the authority to circumvent conventional traffic rules when tasked with transporting their charges safely and efficiently, a responsibility held since their inception in the early post-apartheid era.

However, their seeming carte blanche has led to numerous complaints and a brewing public disdain. The latest came to light on Monday when the officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection services were captured on video beating three men on the side of a highway in Joburg. The brutal attack caused wide-spread public outrage from across the political and civil society spectrum.

This instance was but a glimpse into the multitude of complaints lodged against the VIP Protection Services, as noted by the Independent Complaints Directorate (ICD) and its successor, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Both the ICD and the Ipid have been instrumental in highlighting the darker side of the South African police system, including the VIP Protection Services. However, these bodies have often expressed frustration over the inability to effect substantive changes, often citing a lack of cooperation from the SAPS.

While the latest Ipid report does not specifically address the complaints against the VIP Protection, but police misconduct in general — it still makes for grim reading. During the 2021/22 reporting period there were 5,295 complaints investigated by Ipid against police officers, slightly less than the previous year where 6,122 cases were investigated. Of the 2012/22 reporting period, there were 99 incidents of rape by police officers, two rapes in police custody and 192 cases of assault brought against officers.

With the spotlight on police brutality, the "blue-light bullies" have added another grim facet to the narrative. Given the litany of incidents, and the burgeoning reputation as a unit acting beyond the law, it becomes vital to address the broader issue — the need for greater police accountability in South Africa. Although the VIP Protection Services are mandated to protect dignitaries, it should not come at the expense of civilian security and trust.