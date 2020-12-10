Sexually assaulted and dismissed by authorities: A survivor’s account

When I was 17, I was sexually assaulted twice in less than 10 months. The two situations were unrelated, and I struggle to make peace with it. The truth is that I am a victim. Asking me to see myself as anything more – at least until I’ve accepted what happened – is an insult. I am allowed to grieve the violation of my privacy and my space. I am allowed to grieve the loss of the parties, bars and clubs that scare me. At a school dance in my matric year, I was groped. It was deliberate, and everybody expected me to be fine with an apology from the perpetrator. But I was determined to take it further. I reported the incident the next day and it was escalated to members of staff who could deal with it appropriately. The charges were later dismissed, because even though I could identify his jacket and his arms, he admitted to it and someone had seen him in my vicinity, there was apparently not enough evidence. I have thought about the outfit I wore that night, on countless occasions. I wonder, if I’d been a little quieter, a little less in a party mood, if it wouldn’t have happened. I blame myself, even though a part of me knows it wasn’t my fault. My parents also encouraged me to drop the charges.

Later that year, I was at a party. People were drinking and smoking weed – typical student stuff. As a rule, I tend not to drink much alcohol, if at all. A friend and I went to sleep early. The party ended late, so we were encouraged to stay over and go home the next morning. I woke up a few hours later to find somebody touching me, pressing their body against me, trying to gain access to the more intimate parts of me. I froze. I couldn’t move at first. At some point, I lashed out and tried to kick the person, and it stopped.

I was distraught. I cried a lot. I was scared to be alone, to go to the bathroom on my own, to go back to sleep. We couldn’t figure out who it was at first, but by process of elimination, we did. The following morning, everyone who was awake confronted the person. They admitted what they’d done, blamed it on being inebriated and offered me their number if I wanted to lodge a complaint with the police. I knew I would have been well within my rights, but I didn’t do it. I didn’t want to be told I had too little evidence. I didn’t want the person to back out. I knew there were witnesses but I didn’t want to relive the experience.

Of course, I kept reliving it. I still relive it. I get anxious when a man gets too close, pushes me too hard for my number. I get nervous thinking of having to be at big social events as my university career progresses. I get nervous about walking alone in an area that’s too quiet, even in broad daylight.

I’m not sure why I’m telling my story. To be honest, I’m not sure if this will do you any good reading it. I know that this is real for me and countless other women. I know that – because I can’t see – my claims are so often dismissed without a second thought. The justice system and any authority system that is in place to help women bring these perpetrators to justice need to be open to the various possibilities.

My senses matter and my disability matters. I matter.

* The writer is a blind University of Pretoria student and gender-based violence survivor.