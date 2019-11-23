Advocate Shamila Batohi has revived the Anti-Corruption Task Team to help prosecute various cases which became dormant after the collapse of the previous task team in 2010.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamilla Batohi, faced the media this week for the first time since her appointment to this critical job 10 months ago. As is her wont, she was open and self-effacing, honest enough to acknowledge a South African public that is tired of one set of rules for the connected and another for the rest and a concomitant lack of accountability for apparent wrongdoing.

The fact that the Zondo Commission into State Capture is providing reams of prima facie evidence of just that, without a single arrest to date, merely adds to the sense of public expectation, while former president Jacob Zuma’s use of his much vaunted “Stalingrad defence” to thwart legal processes - and when that doesn’t work, to suddenly be taken ill - merely ratchets up the pressure on Batohi and her team.

By her own admission, the scope of her work is terrifying in its vastness, matched only by the systematic emasculation of the department.

And yet, less than 24 hours after her press conference, officers from the Hawks were swooping on an array of suspects, including former Cabinet minister Bongani Bongo, on a variety of different charges; some to do with corruption in tender processes, or in Bongo’s case, alleged bribery.