South African society is in a downward spiral emotionally, psychologically and economically. The challenges are overwhelming, the mood depressive, and the various interventions less than inspirational. It is during times like these and the approaching new year that society reflects, introspects and defines new resolutions. This process in itself is positive, healing and an ignition of hope inspired by our innate ability to lift above the abyss of uncertainty.
We, as South Africans, need to return to belief and faith, as a means of solace and conviction that better times are indeed possible, that we can rise above the melancholia of our current existence with an innate spirituality that encompasses all society, irrespective of belief or not. Ethics, humanity, sound character and altruism are universal qualities and not beholden to any religious entity.
This inner spirituality demands that the change we want to see should manifest within ourselves first. South Africa is in need of Ubuntu in its superlative form from all fifty seven million of our patriotic citizens. In our own difficulty we need to understand there is a fellow countryman with a more profound difficulty, that our hope and our future depends on our giving, our sharing, our reaching out and our willingness to embrace a common humanity, looking beyond the limiting factors or race, religion and culture, which 25 years after our democracy is still polarising and tearing us apart. From a spiritual point of view, sincerity, compassion, kindness and mercy permeate the soul, the very fabric of society manifesting in an exponential increase in goodness and service to man and creation. Greed, avarice, ego, arrogance, selfishness, and miserliness are qualities that we as human beings have to negate.