THIS week was a momentous one for South Africans - we lost one of our greatest sons in Richard Maponya; recorded the highest matric pass rate in post-apartheid history; watched the ruling ANC pass its 108th milestone; and officially ended the festive season with a new cycle of load shedding. Today Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Kimberley delivering the party’s so-called January 8 message, a foretaste of what his State of the Nation Address will be next month when government business begins officially.

While we celebrate with the class of 2019, the truth of the matter is that the pass rate is 81.3% of those who sat the final exam, but only 38.9% of the cohort who had been in Grade 10 two years before. That is a deeply damning indictment in any country, but especially ours with our level of youth unemployment, yet we gloss over the legions failed by the system and celebrate the many who did pass, but only by the standards of a 30% compliance.

Equally, we can only start to rebuild the compromised and costly Frankenstein that is Eskom when government honestly grasps the horns of a dilemma that traverses cadre deployment, state capture and overstaffing. We can only turn the page on corruption and collusion when the guilty are prosecuted.

South Africa is beset by challenges, which - if we are to have any hope of resolving them rather than merely addressing them - we dare not hide behind politically correct euphemisms or vacuous platitudes. To do so dishonours the memory of people like Maponya.