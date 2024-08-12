South Africans need unity to achieve our dreams — Dr Iqbal Survé

The overwhelming majority of South Africans want to see our country reach its full potential, instead of being remembered as a pariah for its evil apartheid laws that kept us apart. Instead, what if South Africa was known for its unity, positivity, overcoming the odds, and for moving forward – as one – and as a success story to be emulated by the rest of the world?

It is all possible. To appreciate the smooth, one first must experience the rough. Beginning on a note of expectation, the first 30 years of our democracy have not exactly been plain sailing. That was to be expected, and despite how far we have yet to go to reach the promised land, we have come a long way. To progress, we need to make a concerted effort to embrace real economic freedom, where there is an equitable division of this country’s bounty, and everyone has the real right to control their own labour and property. Free to choose where they want to work, create income opportunities, where they want to reside, and the right for these choices and assets to be protected.

True economic freedom is about identical rights and respect for self and others. It is not, however, about having identical assets, or the accumulation of wealth by a mere few. We are striving to operate a free market that provides the policy and infrastructure within which people can choose how they ethically wish to create their wealth. Unfortunately, these aspirations are often thwarted by an untransformed capital market and by the dark forces of saboteurs aiming to undermine the very principle of democracy. Real freedom ensures every South African can achieve financial security, provide for their families, and contribute meaningfully to society. Economic freedom must be accessible to both the rich and the poor, the urban and the rural, the young and the old. This is the real freedom we seek—one that empowers every citizen to reach their full potential.

Yet, South Africa, a land rich in diversity and potential, is now, at risk of being divided by the very forces that should bring us together. With this understanding, we, along with many others in the private sector, pledge to work tirelessly to unite our country and foster an environment where every citizen, regardless of race or economic status, can thrive. The private sector is the engine of growth in any economy, and South Africa is no exception. We believe in the power of entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and uplift communities. The private sector has a pivotal role to play in driving economic transformation and fostering inclusive growth. However, this can only be achieved if we operate within a framework of trust, accountability, and fairness.

Accountability is not just a buzzword; it is the foundation upon which sustainable development is built. In our quest to unite the country, we must hold ourselves and others accountable for our actions. This applies to all sectors of society, including government, business, and civil society. We must demand transparency and integrity in all dealings, rejecting the secrecy and underhanded tactics that have undermined the very basis of our democracy. A commitment to inclusivity and non-discrimination Our vision for unity is not about favouring one race or group over another. As Sekunjalo, we reject any form of racial discrimination and stand firmly for equality and inclusivity. South Africa’s strength lies in its diversity, and our collective future depends on our ability to harness the potential of every individual, regardless of their background. The time has come to move beyond the divisive rhetoric that has plagued our nation for too long. Trust is the glue that holds a nation together. Without it, our society will continue to fragment and falter. We must rebuild trust—between the private sector and the public, between citizens and their government, and among the diverse communities that make up our nation.

This can only be achieved through fairness in our dealings, honesty in our interactions, and a commitment to the common good. As leaders, citizens, and as human beings, we owe it to our country to strive for a better future. A future where unity prevails over division, trust replaces suspicion, and every South African can walk the path of opportunity and success. We have a duty to our children, future generations, and the legacy of those who fought for our freedom, to build a South Africa that truly belongs to all who live in it. The journey to unite South Africa will not be easy, but it is a journey that we must embark upon with courage, determination, and a shared vision. The private sector, in partnership with government and civil society, must lead the way in fostering the unity, trust, and accountability that will pave the way for real economic freedom and a brighter future for all.