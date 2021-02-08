State of global corruption – TI Report – static South Africa

Mushtak Parker is a writer and economist based in London. Picture: Supplied Mushtak Parker London– AS IF the economic and health impact of Covid-19 is not enough! That the pandemic has proven to be an ideal conduit for public sector corruption in 2020, on a grand scale in several countries, is not in doubt. The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 recently released by Transparency International (TI), the global movement that is the moral conscience of the world, makes grim reading of the state of corruption in the past year. It is the most authoritative annual study of the perceived levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries/territories. Corruption deniers may cast aspersions on TI’s assumptions and data collection methodology. In reality it is collated through robust, transparent and accountable data and fact-gathering and checking in each country using highly qualified local resources. “While most countries have made little to no progress in tackling corruption in nearly a decade more than two-thirds of countries score below 50. Our analysis shows corruption not only undermines the global health response to Covid-19 but contributes to a continuing crisis of democracy,” Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of TI, said. “

CPI scores on a scale of 100 to 0 – the higher the score the least the incidence of corruption and vice versa.

The 2020 CPI confirms the annual ritual of northern European nations as the least corrupt. Of the Top Ten least corrupt nations, eight are from the region with New Zealand and Singapore the two exceptions. Denmark and New Zealand, jointly first, are the two least corrupt nations on earth, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland – all jointly third.

In contrast, the most corrupt nations include nine from Africa, two each from Middle East and Asia and one each from Central Asia, Caribbean and South America – nine of which are conflict countries. The world’s most corrupt nations in the last two years are Somalia and South Sudan.

A puzzling anomaly is TI’s correlation between corruption and democracy – the former contributing to the “continuing crisis” of the latter. How does this reconcile the highish score and ranking of absolute monarchies, Marxist states and dictatorships bereft of liberal democratic values and freedom of expression in the CPI?

The UAE, Qatar, Brunei, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Cuba and Belarus all feature in the upper quantile.

Corruption like the pandemic respects no borders or political systems. The US under the Trump presidency, says TI, reached its lowest score and ranking since 2012. Its pandemic response “raised serious anti-corruption concerns and marked a significant retreat from long-standing democratic norms promoting accountable government.”

The Berlin-headquartered TI has a simple vision – to see a world in which government, business, civil society and the daily lives of people are free of corruption.

In 2020, Covid-19, according to Rubio, proved not just a health and economic crisis, but also a corruption crisis. TI research shows that countries where corruption is more pervasive were less able to provide health care for their citizens and are the least equipped to handle crises.

“Countries with high levels of corruption also relied less on democratic responses to the Covid-19 crisis, leading to democratic backsliding in many regions of the world.

“More than a year into the crisis, with vaccines available in many parts of the world, there’s a looming question of whether corruption will continue to undermine vaccine distribution too,” it said.

So how does South Africa measure up to CPI 2020? The latest data suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s belated anti-corruption measures are fraught with difficulties, contradictions and largely static.

As if most South Africans are oblivious of this. Public sector corruption impacts their lives on a daily basis, and ultimately, they pay the price through higher taxes, lower benefits, fewer jobs and rising cost of living.

The CPI shows that over the last three years South Africa’s score has remained static at 44 slightly deteriorating in 2020 to 43. Its ranking deteriorated from 69 in 2018, to 70 in 2019 to 76 in 2020.

Out of 180 countries profiled, South Africa is the 76th most corrupt country in the world, jointly with Bulgaria, Tunisia, Romania, Hungary and Jamaica.

In continental Africa, Seychelles, Botswana and Cape Verde are the least corrupt. The pandemic has exposed structural gaps in national health-care systems, corruption risks associated with public procurement and the misappropriation of emergency funds, which has led to protests and dissent in many countries, including South Africa.

An audit of Covid-19 expenditures in South Africa revealed entrenched overpricing, fraud and corruption.

TI has an active Corruption Watch presence in South Africa supported by a commendable civil society activism. It laments the abuse “on a grand scale” of Ters especially fraud relating to the Unemployment Insurance Fund, the looting of billions of rands in PPE procurement and from social relief grants – which has spurred Ramaphosa and a reluctant ANC into a belated anti-corruption drive.

Going forward, TI recommends four measures to curb corruption. These include boosting oversight institutions through greater resources, independence and transparency to perform their duties; defending democracy by promoting civil society and the media as gatekeepers and holding governments accountable; ensuring a transparent contracting and procurement process to combat wrongdoing.

To curb corruption conflicts of interest need to be identified and fair pricing ensured; and for governments to regularly publish relevant data and distribution of resources to ensure fair and equitable policy responses, and to guarantee access to information as a human right.

Ramaphosa, the ANC and their cronies have their work cut out. I can’t wait for CPI 2021 to see how the country has coped with its corruption conundrum especially in a year when it faces nationwide local elections.

Parker is an economist and writer based in London.