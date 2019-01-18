State Capture inquiry chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Our State entities have over time been gripped by severe corruption. A number of people running these organisations have been found wanting. As a result, their ethics have come under intense scrutiny. In fact, on the issues of ethics, renowned physicists Albert Einstein and John Ziman both put it so eloquently. Einstein reminds us not to be too concerned with success but ensure we lead valuable lives while Ziman maintains: "Ethics is not just an abstract intellectual discipline. It is about the conflicts that arise in trying to meet real human needs and values."

These views could not be more apt for the current public hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Last year, we learnt of explosive revelations and heard uncomfortable truths about the crisis some of the country's governmental organisations have faced owing to graft and unscrupulous behaviour by those trusted to lead and oversee these organisations.

We witnessed unexpected confessions - as some individuals sought to shed light on the role they had played in meeting or forming acquaintances with people who were unquestionable.

Some, as a result, fell on their swords and walked away from their positions.

But you see, as these hearings continue, this country's citizens cannot afford to be fed explosive evidence and theatrics. If this continues, it renders the Commission useless.

This time around, action needs to be taken against those who compromised their ethics and duties for the benefit of their own interests. We need men and women who won’t only admit to having met this-person-or-that-person but people who will agree to be held accountable and who will be prepared to spending their lives fixing the mess they have caused rather than walking away. If this does not happen, then Shakespeare would have been right. It would be a case of Much Ado About Nothing!

* Noni Mokati is the group development content editor.

