Our primary interest is in the prevention of the senseless loss of the lives of the initiates. The Men’s Sector, under the banner “Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement” therefore:
* Supports the Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistics (CRL) on immediate suspension of the initiation season in all the affected regions in South Africa until all measures in place are satisfactory that no more lives will be lost;
* Calls for a comprehensive investigation by SAPS and NPA with a recommendation for prosecution into the causes of deaths of the initiates by the relevant institution;
* Urge for the strengthening of a multi-stakeholder plan of action for the elimination of initiates deaths and curbing of any adverse events; and