The DA's Hypocrisy on Tariff Hikes: One Rule for Cape Town, Another for Gauteng

By Roger Solomons The Democratic Alliance (DA) has long positioned itself as the party of good governance and financial prudence.

Yet, its approach to municipal tariff increases reveals a glaring hypocrisy that cannot go unchallenged. While the DA vocally opposes tariff hikes in Johannesburg and Tshwane — both governed by coalition governments it is not part of — it is simultaneously implementing even steeper increases in Cape Town, the one metro where it governs with a majority. This double standard exposes the DA’s selective outrage and raises serious questions about its commitment to fair governance.

In Johannesburg, the DA has been one of the loudest voices against the proposed tariff increases under the ANC/EFF/PA/ActionSA coalition government. DA Johannesburg finance spokesperson Chris Santana condemned the proposed hikes, stating, “These above-inflation hikes will plunge residents deeper into financial distress while service delivery continues to deteriorate.” Similarly, in Tshwane, DA caucus chairperson Jacqui Uys criticised the budget, arguing that residents would bear the financial burden of the city’s recovery.

The DA’s concern for struggling households in Gauteng would be commendable — if only it extended to residents under its own governance in Cape Town. Cape Town’s proposed budget features massive increases that dwarf those of Johannesburg and Tshwane. Despite having an enormous capital expenditure budget of R37 billion (compared to Johannesburg’s R7 billion), the DA-led City of Cape Town is introducing drastic increases in key services: Fixed electricity charges up by 27% (from R245.03 to R339.89)

Water fixed tariffs up by 22.5%

Sanitation fixed tariffs up by 100%

A new citywide cleaning charge, adding hundreds of rand per household, depending on property value These increases far exceed those in Johannesburg and Tshwane. In fact, where the DA rails against a city cleaning levy in Tshwane, it is introducing an even costlier one in Cape Town.

The DA’s contradictory stance suggests that its opposition to tariff hikes in Gauteng is less about genuine concern for struggling households and more about political opportunism. In opposition, it decries increases as an unfair burden on residents. In government, it imposes them without hesitation. This hypocrisy is particularly evident in its approach to property valuations. In Tshwane, the DA argues that rising property values will unfairly increase rates. Yet, in Cape Town, it is shifting the fixed water tariff from being linked to the size of the water inlet pipe to being linked to municipal property value — meaning higher rates for homeowners, with no similar outcry from the DA.

This raises the question: Why does the DA find rate increases unacceptable when imposed by ANC-led administrations, but justifiable when implemented under its own watch? The party’s selective outrage exposes its prioritisation of political narratives over consistency and fairness. At its core, this issue is about priorities. Cape Town’s R37 billion capital budget is almost five times larger than Johannesburg’s, yet residents are being hit with some of the highest tariff hikes in the country. If the DA truly believed in good governance and affordability for residents, it would find alternative ways to balance its books — just as it demands in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Residents of Cape Town, and South Africans more broadly, should be asking: Why are Cape Town residents paying the highest tariffs in the country when the city has one of the largest municipal budgets?

Why does the DA campaign against tariff hikes in Gauteng while introducing higher increases in Cape Town?

If the DA claims to be the party of financial prudence, why does it impose financial burdens on residents in Cape Town without exploring cost-cutting measures? The DA’s credibility as a party of good governance is at stake. Voters are growing increasingly skeptical of political parties that apply different standards depending on whether they are in government or opposition. The DA cannot have it both ways. Either it stands against excessive tariff increases across the board, or it admits that raising tariffs is sometimes necessary — even when it’s politically inconvenient. Until then, its outrage in Gauteng rings hollow.

Furthermore, the DA’s selective criticism not only damages its credibility but also weakens its ability to hold other parties accountable. When a party engages in blatant double standards, it loses moral authority. If the DA continues on this path, it risks alienating voters who value principled leadership over political convenience. What Should Cape Town Residents Do? Residents must demand accountability from their local government, regardless of the party in power. If the DA insists on massive tariff increases, it must justify them transparently. Where is the money going? Are there cost-saving measures that could be implemented instead? Are alternative revenue sources being explored? A city with a R37 billion budget should not need to impose some of the country’s steepest tariff hikes. If the DA wants to uphold its reputation as a responsible governing party, it must align its policies with the principles it claims to champion.