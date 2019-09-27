The South African economy has been battling for years now, and seems unable to get out of trouble. This is despite concerted efforts by the government to attract foreign direct investments.
The figures by Statistics South Africa do not make for good reading either, as unemployment has increased, with more people in the streets.
The labour market economy is under pressure.
Stats SA has reported that unemployment has risen from 26% to 29%. But the problem has been that even if the economy is growing, it does not create jobs.