By Ayanda Holo President of TV BRICS AFRICA Ayanda Holo delivered this speech at a ChinAfrica Media and Publishing and the National School of Government of South Africa symposium ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Ladies and Gentlemen, In this room filled with the voices, lenses and pens that shape our world, we gather not just to discuss FOCAC BENEFITS FOR AFRICA but the role of the media, I am here to reflect on the media immense power—power that can build up or tear down, enlighten or mislead, inspire action or cultivate apathy. The narratives we create have the potential to influence societal values, for as we know significantly, journalists wield the most potent tool of all: The narrative. Today's Geopolitics and global events that impact Africa urge us to think deeply about the stories we tell, especially when these stories involve grand visions aimed at uplifting the Africans, restoring their dignity and feeding the hungry. The African Union's Agenda 2063 envisions an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena. This agenda includes goals such as inclusive growth, sustainable development, and an Africa with a strong cultural identity and shared values.

Similarly, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035 outlines sincere goals across multiple sectors to enhance the partnership between China and Africa. Its first three-year plan addresses critical issues such as health, poverty, trade, investment, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural exchanges, and security. This vision led by President Xi Jinping articulates a comprehensive approach to deepening ties between China and Africa, focusing on mutual benefit and shared growth. South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030 is a roadmap for eliminating poverty and reducing inequality by 2030. It emphasizes inclusive growth, better education, increased employment opportunities, and improved healthcare, aiming to transform the economy and create broad-based economic growth that benefits all South Africans.

However, how has the media covered these visions? The African Union's Agenda 2063 often receives celebratory yet cautious coverage, highlighting its grand ambition and significant challenges. Media narratives sometimes question whether the political will and resources align with the vision's lofty goals. Our Needs and Goals are always positioned as Ambitious and Lofty... needing or dependent on the benevolent actions from the West. The FOCAC Vision 2035, on the other hand, is often covered through a geopolitical lens. Media outlets focus on the strategic implications of China's growing influence in Africa, questioning the long-term impacts on African sovereignty and economic independence. However, this coverage highlights tangible benefits like infrastructure development and job creation, framing China as a key partner in Africa's development. South Africa's National Development Plan 2030 faces scrutiny in the local media, with narratives revolving around the government's ability to implement the plan effectively. Criticisms frequently focus on issues like corruption, policy inconsistency, and the slow pace of reform, often overshadowing the plan’s aspirational goals.

Let us now address the elephant in the room: the role of the media in shaping societal debate. While the media can shape public opinion, we must also acknowledge its limitations. Journalists must present facts, but facts are full of context and interpretation, and our media organizations' biases and interests often influence our narratives. The question is who has become our Fact Checker... the same Western Media and its proxies in the continent! How we frame these visions—Agenda 2063, FOCAC Vision 2035, and the National Development Plan 2030—has profound implications. A narrative focusing solely on challenges may breed cynicism and hopelessness, while one highlighting potential without scrutiny may lead to complacency. Our responsibility is to strike a balance and encourage debate informed by facts and driven by these visions of what could be, the Africa we want!

We must ask ourselves: Are we punctuating,empowering the powerless and the hungry a voice in these narratives? Are we challenging our readers and viewers to think deeply about the societal values these visions uphold? Our stories should not just to inform but also inspire action, provoke thought, and foster debate. Yes, we must chose leaders responsibly and hold leaders accountable, but we must also amplify the voices of those who stand to gain the most from these revolutionary ideas! As we craft our narratives, let us be guided by truth, justice, and a commitment to the well-being of all people. The future of our societies and the world depends on the stories we tell today. Let them be narratives that uplift rather than undermine that inspire rather than dishearten.

In conclusion, the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035 and the African Union's Agenda 2063 are complementary frameworks that aim to promote sustainable development, peace, and prosperity across the African continent. All these initiatives share common goals and strategies reinforcing mutual support between China and Africa. They emphasize economic growth, infrastructure development, and peace and security, all vital to achieving their shared vision of a brighter future for Africa. The narratives we create around these visions have the power to shape not only public opinions but the course of history itself. Let us use our platforms wisely to foster hope, encourage action, and inspire change. Together, we can build a society that values our shared truths, experiences, justice, and the aspirations of all people of the Global South.