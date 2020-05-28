NewsOpinion
File photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency
File photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Time for our government to take heed of the lived realities of womxn farmworkers

By Chriscy Blouws Time of article published May 28, 2020

Share this article:

The Women’s Legal Centre, with the Women on Farms Project, are calling on government to  open labour centres and make mobile labour centres available in rural areas so that women  who live and work on farms can claim unemployment benefits during a national lockdown  and crisis.

The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) is an African feminist legal centre striving to advance  women’s rights and equality, specifically working with womxn who work in precarious and  vulnerable positions. The aim of this programme is to help womxn obtain favourable and  just working conditions in the workplace. 

It is in this light that we have joined forces with  the Women on Farms Project (WFP) to engage with the Department of Labour on farm  workers and their experiences during this time.

Many womxn who live and work on farms have suffered immensely during the national  lockdown and since the COVID 19 pandemic hit South Africa. Womxn who rely heavily on  UIF benefits have had no access to UIF relief during this time as the labour offices were  closed to the public and the alternative measures put in place by government were not  cognisant of their hardships and proved to be ineffective.

Meagan Barber,a seasonal farmworker and single mother who lives in the farming  community of De Doorns in the Western Cape has had no income since March 2020, when  her work on a local fruit farm ended.

“At the time we couldn’t hand in our UIF forms because the labour offices closed due to the  lockdown. We are asking the President and the Minister: please, open the labour office for  us or make a mobile office available. We are dependent on our UIF payments.”

Like many other womxn who live and work on farms in South Africa and who do seasonal  work, Meagan Barber depends on unemployment benefits to provide for her family in the  months that she is not employed on the farms.

Many of these womxn have approached the Women on Farms Project (WFP) during this  time seeking awareness and assistance. The WFP is a non-governmental organisation that  has been working with women who live and work on farms in the Western Cape since 1995  and the Northern Cape since 2009, and research they have produced has shown that  womxn make up 59% of the workforce within the deciduous fruit industry in the Western  Cape and 57% of the workforce in table grape sector.  In the apple industry womxn account  for 40% of the permanent workforce and 70% of the seasonal workforce.

The WFP has repeatedly pleaded with government to take heed of the lived realities of  women who work on farms by amending lockdown regulations to allow for the opening of  labour centres as well as other measures to protect the health of womxn farmworkers  during the COVID-19 crisis.

The WFP has specifically asked that the Department of Labour open labour offices, make  mobile labour offices available in rural areas and ensure that the farm owners and  employers are providing the necessary PPE and are observing required health protocols  such as hand sanitiser, protective gear and screening.

The WLC sent a letter to Employment and Labour Minister Nxesi on 11 May 2020 further  explaining the need for government to help womxn farmworkers access UIF payments. To  date the WLC and WFP have received no suitable response from the Department of Labour.

While the WLC and WFP welcomes the measures put in place by the government under the  Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme, 2020, for the most part womxn farmworkers have not  been able to access such assistance. Measures such as these, put in place without a specific
gendered lens, will not have the necessary effect and relief on the lived reality for womxn  who live and work on farms.

We have indicated in our correspondence that the directive which provides for guidance on  how employers can apply for temporary financial relief and that unemployment insurance  relief applications by employees should be made online via email or fax options are  inadequate as they place the obligation on employers to recognise their employees and  their rights and to make the necessary applications to the Department in a sector where the  exploitation of farm workers is well documented. These measures therefore fail to take this  exploitation into account.

In addition, womxn farmworkers were dismayed to recently discover that the boxes placed  outside closed labour centres, supposedly to provide a place for workers to submit  hard copy UIF forms, turned out to be inadequate.  After inspection, these boxes were found to be totally insecure as they are broken, open  cardboard boxes where passers-by can physically reach into the boxes and remove the  forms; alternatively, they can easily read confidential information contained on the forms,  including ID numbers and banking details; also the boxes are not regularly emptied.

This is a clear example of how labour directives and guidelines that are not cognisant of the  lived realities of women who work in precarious positions during a national crisis will be  wholly ineffective and will only contribute to the already deepening economic crisis the  country faces.

Womxn who work on farms do so far removed from any sense of oversight and are at risk of  not only poverty and social instability during these times, but are also the womxn who are  most at risk of infection and spreading the virus among their communities if they are not  adequately protected at their place of employment.

Elsa Lambrecht, who also lives in De Doorns and does seasonal farm work, is having  difficulty submitting her UIF application because she does not have access to the internet  and cannot travel.

“We do not have smart phones or laptops or computers which we can use to claim our UIF  benefits online. Not all of us have social grants and we cannot continue to exist on food  parcels from soup kitchens. Last year the Minister said that UIF is a safety net for us  farmworkers but right now there is no safety net. Please open the labour centres so we can  claim our UIF benefits.”

This is the lived reality for thousands of womxn who live and work on farms.

The WLC and WFP join Meagan Barber, Elsa Lambrecht and the many thousands of other  womxn farmworkers in South Africa to call on Minister Nxesi and the President to  immediately open labour offices, have a specific plan focused on economic relief and access  for farm workers during this time and, more broadly, to seriously consider the lived reality  of these vulnerable women when enacting legislation and directives at this extraordinary  time.

* Chriscy Blouws is an attorney at the WLC and heads the Women in Work programme.  The Women’s Legal Centre remains open for business, fulfilling their mandate to serve  women and children, regardless of the circumstances. They can be reached on 079 421 8197  or via email at [email protected]
lockdownCovid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles