Transforming African cities: The Maiden Africa Urban Forum

By Oumar Sylla The upcoming Africa Urban Forum from September 4 to 6, 2024, in Addis Ababa offers an unprecedented platform for stakeholders to strategise on Africa’s rapid urbanisation and urban development.

This forum promises to foster transformative dialogue on urbanisation, housing, climate change, and resilience, guided by the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous and interconnected Africa. With urban populations expected to double by 2050 to reach1.3 billion, African cities are emerging as economic and innovation hubs, highlighting the need for strategic planning. Urbanisation in Africa presents both challenges and opportunities. ssues like infrastructure deficits, housing shortages, and environmental sustainability require innovative solutions. More than 70% of cities in African are now facing the challenges of climate change and are hard hit by natural disasters.

It has led to increased slum populations, poverty, and inequality. Informal employment dominates, with 85.8% of all jobs being informal. Weak institutions and poor urban planning have resulted in dysfunctional housing and land markets, causing the growth of informal settlements and environmental degradation. The current state of many African cities underscores the urgent need for stronger institutions, comprehensive housing policies, and effective urban planning. The absence of these critical elements has led to dysfunctional housing and land markets, paving the way for the unchecked growth of informal settlements and significant environmental degradation.

Without robust governance frameworks and clear policy direction, urban areas have become haphazardly developed, leaving millions of residents to live in overcrowded, substandard housing without access to basic services. This chaotic urban sprawl not only deepens social inequalities but also places immense strain on natural resources, exacerbating environmental challenges. As we gather at the Africa Urban Forum, it is crucial to address these foundational issues and advocate for a co-ordinated approach to urban development that prioritises the establishment of sound institutions, inclusive housing strategies, and sustainable urban planning.

By doing so, we can create cities that are not only liveable but also sustainable and environmentally resilient. Urbanisation offers opportunities for economic transformation, social equality, and environmental sustainability. Cites in Africa required lot of investments to fill the housing deficit, provide equitable access to basic services and infrastructures. To curve the carbon footprint, we need to invest more on green infrastructure and clean energy in cities. Yet the financial flow in cities has not yet met the required investment and local and subnational governments endowed with limited financial means to meet the demand of communities.

By investing in infrastructure and managing urban growth, governments can enhance job opportunities and quality of life (industrial parks zoning, services delivery, financing innovation). Properly managed urbanisation can also benefit the environment through improved productivity and green technologies towards achieving the net zero carbon in Africa. UN-Habitat’s focus on Africa is more critical than ever. By working closely with African governments and local authorities, it seeks to improve urban planning, develop effective housing policies, and strengthen institutional capacities. Their approach is rooted in the belief that sustainable urban development is not just about building infrastructure but also about fostering social equity and environmental sustainability.

Through technical assistance, policy advocacy, and partnership-building, UN-Habitat supports initiatives that aim to reduce slum proliferation, enhance infrastructure, and promote urban resilience. As the Africa Urban Forum convenes, the presence and guidance of UN-Habitat will be indispensable in steering the dialogue towards practical solutions that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. By leveraging the expertise of UN-Habitat and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, we can ensure that Africa’s urban future is one that benefits all its inhabitants and the environment.

Established by the African Union’s Specialised Technical Committee on Public Service, Local Governments, Urban Development, and Decentralisation, the Africa Urban Forum aims to facilitate high-level discussions on urban development challenges with the aim of developing a consensual road map among representatives of member states to harness the potential of urbanisation for an economic and environmental transformation of the continent in the context of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AcFTA). Supported by UN-Habitat and UNECA, the forum will bring together and promote collaboration among all relevant stakeholders including governments representatives, local governments, academic built environment professionals, NGOs, financial institutions, development partners, civil society, and private sector. Shared best practices and engagements would catalyse actionable policies that prioritise human development and environmental management, supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Recognising the diversity of urban experiences across Africa, the forum aims to emphasise local knowledge and community engagement. By adopting context-specific approaches and inclusive governance, African cities can foster a sense of ownership and resilience amongst inhabitants. As the Africa Urban Forum approaches, the challenges and opportunities of rapid urbanisation in Africa are increasingly becoming clearer. With strategic planning, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainable development, African cities can become engines of growth and prosperity. The forum in Addis Ababa will be a crucial step towards realising this vision, bringing together leaders to shape the continent's urban future.