Treatment of lockdown transgressors show our freedoms are not equal

Day 32 of the national lockdown in South Africa coincided with the celebration of Freedom Day, a public holiday aimed at commemorating our freedom from the Apartheid regime.

Witnessing an incident where police apprehended a white male walking his dog confidently, as if he is not breaking any national lockdown regulations, was mindboggling.

Not only was the perpetrator breaking the law, but the police officers who confronted him politely asked him to return home. No interrogation, no asking for permits and no sense of conveying the consequences of breaking the law.





This guy just got caught red handed walking his dog.Deliberately breaking the national shutdown laws. No push ups. No fine. No arrest. But SAPS arrests a woman for selling archar 🤯 #PutSouthAfricansFirst #day32oflockdown #FreedomDaySA #coronavirusInSouthAfrica #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HW0lMytUM4 — Luthando (@luth_kolwapi) April 27, 2020





The issue here is not the lack of violence, but the lack of equal consequences for breaking the lockdown regulations. We have seen how the SANDF and SAPS have reacted to citizens breaking the same lockdown regulations in the townships.





Push-ups, fines and arrests have been the prime consequences for township residents breaking the rules. SAPS even went as far as arresting a woman selling atchaar…. a heart-breaking moment that was justified as "the law being the law".





What then about this perpetrator walking his dog? Why is he not facing any consequences for breaking the law? Is this what white privilege looks like?





The truth that #OurFreedomsAreNotEqual was clear and evident from this footage. The fact that this happened on Freedom day shows us how far we are when it comes to equal freedoms.





I challenge you to take up your duty as an active citizen and expose these injustices of unequal freedoms. This is the only way we can challenge white privilege and the status quo.





* Luthando Kolwapi is a political commentator. He is a MSc Candidate at the London School of Economics.



