Tributes, tears flowed for journalist’s wife

In death, the sociable teacher-tutor wife of a prominent Durban journalist has received a raft of tributes and tears following her shocking death at a city hospital on Wednesday, the latest victim of the deadly scourge of life-threatening cancer. Venilla Pinky Padayachee, wife of Marlan Padayachee, of Dawncliffe, Westville, lost her year-long battle with cancer, and passed away at the Netcare Parklands Hospital near midnight during the midweek. She was 65 years old.

Her funeral will take place on Sunday, at 10am where family and mourners will pay their last respects to her at their residence in Dawncliffe, Westville, before proceeding for her journey’s end at the Clare Estate Hindu Crematorium in Reservoir Hills, Durban, from 1pm to 3pm. The bereaved family said in statement: “Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend passed away peacefully in her private ward, but not without a fighting spirit of resilience at the 11th hour that marked her quiet and distinguished career in education and in her latter years as a private tutor to the children of many influential business families, particularly in the tight-knit Muslim community. “Her sad and shocking demise is a huge loss to the community of learners and parents. She passed away in the presence of her husband and family members at her bedside.”

Venilla Pinky Padayachee, wife of Marlan Padayachee, of Dawncliffe, Westville, lost her year-long battle with cancer, and passed away at the Netcare Parklands Hospital near midnight during the midweek. Picture: Supplied She told her oncologist Dr Riaz Mall: ‘’Doctor, I have made peace with cancer, it is time to say goodbye.’’ As the news of her death spread on social media – via WhatsApp and Facebook – South Africans woke up to the first alert that she was seriously unwell and then her passing away after a team of nurses and doctors worked desperately to resuscitate her after she lost consciousness. Though a mainstay in the teaching and education community, Pinky Padayachee was integral to the media landscape, with her illness forcing her to miss the recent South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) prestige Nat Nakasa Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Umhlanga, recently. Her last social function was the Federation of Hotel Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), as a guest of wine specialist, Steven Govender, and his wife, Dana, retired from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa.

In a message, SANEF regional head, veteran SABC journalist, Judy Sanderson, said: ‘’On behalf of SANEF and especially SANEF KZN, kindly accept our deepest condolences and to your sons and all the family on the sudden sad loss of your wife Pinky. Your SANEF family feels your loss and wishes your strength and the comfort of memories of happy times.” From Cape Town, Dr Iqbal Surve, chairman of Independent News and Sekunjalo, was among the first to convey his condolences to the newspaper’s former political, foreign and diplomatic correspondent, current contributor to the Independent-On-Line (IOL) and local newspapers and close friend: “May her soul rest in peace.” Viasen Soobramoney, CEO of IOL, conveyed his sympathies and wished the grieving family “strength in this difficult time”.

Shocked at the death news, Dr GK Nair, first Indian-origin rector of the Springfield College of Education, where Padayachee (nee Naidoo) qualified as a teacher in 1980, wrote: “God willing, I will use my walking stick to attend the funeral.’’ Siboniso Duma, MPL and ANC’s provincial chairperson and MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, conveyed government’s condolences to the family, long-time progressive supporters of the epic Struggle-era politics against apartheid. Her best friends, Prathiebha Randeria, of the Grey Street CBD Modison’s business family and former wife of Sathish Dhupelia, great grandson of MK Mahatma Gandhi and nephew of Gandhi’s grand-daughter, former ANC MP, and the SA Post Office’s manager from Soweto, Johannesburg, Marcia Boya, broke uncontrollably in tears over the phone in an emotional recollection of their close friend and confidante.

Richard’s Bay philanthropist, Ishwar Ramlutchman, a member of the Zulu Royal Household as Prince Mabheka Zulu, president of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation and executive life member of the Global Organisation of Indian Origin (Gopio International), painted a glowing picture of Padayachee, saying she oozed “radiance, charm and dignity” and worked sociably with Gopio International’s Pietermaritzburg founder, fashion designer, Yasmin Saanglae. From New York, Gopio International chairman, Dr Thomas Abraham, called Marlan Padayachee to convey the organisation’s condolences, followed by words of comfort from the president in India, Sunny Kulathakall and Secretary-general George Varghese from Bahrain. Former UKZN academic and head of corporate communications, Dr Dasarath Chetty, called from Vietnam, where he is attending an international sociology conference, poured praise on Pinky Padayachee’s contribution to education, city’s culturally-diverse social scene and culinary skills.

Faye Freedman, owner of Durban’s oldest taxi services, Eagle cabs and Shashi’s Taxis, added: “She’s a special angel looking down on you and us.’’ The two friends were regulars at the Durban International Film Fare and the Tourism Indaba. From Johannesburg, Goona Padayatchie, first Indian-origin professional footballer from the non-racial Federation Professional League and Bluebells United and Swaraj, Soweto soccer giants Moroka Swallows, and his Bluebells team-mate Rattin Padayachee, recalled the warm decades of relationships with the Durban-based family, and recalling him and his brother, Kola Padayatchie invited to lunch before the big matches hosted by her mother, Janaki Naidoo, and brother-in-law Chris Naidoo of Parts Centre, at their home in Asherville. Former ANC KZN Premier and MEC, Ambassador Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing away of your beautiful wife, my brother, may you find comfort in the many good memories you shared with her and the family.”

Former Verulam Suburbs FC FPL striker Cyril Deva said he believed that Padayachee would have overcome her hurdle with her debilitating disease. Cancer survivor and graphic designer, Rekha Ramjogi, of the Gatekeeper graphic design consultancy, said she was lost for words, believing that Padayachee was doing well in her spirited fight against the disease. From her hometown, the active social media chat group, Asherville Sports Memoirs, were gracious in their collective tributes the family.