To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Since the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic broke out in Wuhan in late December, the Chinese government has taken robust measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus, most notably a full quarantine on Wuhan and some surrounding cities, too. In fighting this new epidemic, it is quite befitting to say the only thing to fear is fear itself. According to the statistics updated on Monday, Chinese health authorities confirmed 20471 cases of pneumonia caused by 2019-nCoV, 23214 suspected infection cases, 425 people have died of the disease, 632 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery and another 160 confirmed cases from 23 countries, with one death. Comparatively, the 2009 swine flu pandemic (2009 H1N1 flu) that was detected first in the US and declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as its first ever public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, finally caused more than 1.6 million confirmed cases in 214 countries and regions and killed nearly 284500 people. A report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said: “Between October 1, 2019, through January 18, 2020, it is estimated that there have been 15 to 21 million flu illnesses, 7 to 10 million flu medical visits, 140 000 to 250 000 flu hospitalisations, and 8 200 to 20000 flu deaths in the US.” There are some other points that need clarification regarding 2019-nCoV. Current statistics indicate that severe cases account for about 10% of total confirmed cases, which is not high in terms of the overall proportion. From the point of view of treatment rate, it is also much higher than that of influenza A and bird flu. There are few fatality cases related to infected patients under the age of 30, the mortality rate of patients aged 40-59 years was 0.2%, and the majority of deaths were in the elderly.

The critical task at the stage is to effectively prevent the spread of the transmission, and quarantine is the traditional and still the most effective measure to contain a deadly epidemic. Prevention and control of the epidemic is the top priority for China.

People’s well-being always comes first. There is shared determination and unity in China from the top leadership to the grassroots that China is fully capable of winning the battle against the disease and that the Chinese nation will come out of this big challenge better and stronger.

Moreover, after identifying the pathogen in a record short time, China also shared the genetic sequence of the 2019-nCoV in a timely manner with the WHO and relevant countries and regions, and invited WHO experts to do field study in Wuhan. China has completed work on an emergency 1000-bed hospital named Huoshenshan in 10 days, and a second emergency hospital named Leishenshan with another 1600 beds is nearing completion as well.

This is an unprecedented battle that unites all Chinese people and protects the world. This is a historical battle that showcases China’s strong determination to mobilise resources to meet major challenges with its valuable experience in dealing with Sars, H1N1 influenza, avian influenza and the Ebola virus.

With openness and promptness, the Chinese government is working closely with the WHO on every step of the epidemic, and has given full understanding and assistance to other governments’ actions to prevent the epidemic, such as some countries’ evacuation missions from Wuhan and their decisions to partially halt airlines to China. All such requests will continue to be met with the utmost efficiency and generosity from the Chinese government. In the meantime, China has the confidence and the capability to safeguard the life and health of foreign citizens in China.

PHEIC does not mean panic and confidence is more precious than gold in face of an epidemic. Viruses can cross borders in an integrated world, but it is integration and borderless collaboration that allow us to stop this one. In our globalised world, the 2019-nCov epidemic will inevitably have global impacts.

Committed to promoting a shared future for mankind, China has been striving to undertake its due international responsibilities and obligations in countering the epidemic.

We advocate that the public in all countries remain calm about the epidemic and avoid discrimination against Chinese people, or any infected persons. For we, as human beings, are one family and no ethnic group can stand immune to our common challenge.

We are happy to see that no suspected cases of 2019-nCoV were currently reported in South Africa. We highly appreciate South Africa’s pragmatic position and close communication with authorities in China to ensure the safety of South African citizens, and valuable support and unselfish donation of medical materials from the South African society.

Seventeen years after China fought the Sars epidemic, it has developed better disease-combating mechanisms in terms of emergency response and transparency. The public has also become more composed and sober in facing the epidemic. As WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the announcement of PHEIC is not a vote of no confidence in China.

Instead, in many ways China is setting a new standard for outbreak response, and that’s not an exaggeration. At present, the battle against the epidemic has entered the most critical stage, and China stands ready to conduct closer cooperation with the world and is confident to drive the panic away and strive for the final victory.

* Jing is the Chinese Consul General in Cape Town.