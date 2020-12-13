We must work for a gender equal SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Daphne Mashile-Nkosi SEVERAL women’s marches took place in the country’s major provincial centres last week. Organised under the banner of the recently formed Women of South Africa (WoSA), the three biggest marches were attended by nearly 2 000 women who handed memoranda of demands in at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and the Union Buildings. The marches in Mpumalanga , Limpopo, the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape attracted the biggest numbers of women. There is perhaps no better clue to the anger of the women in our country over their second-class citizenship status than these marches, especially as they took place under the restrictive conditions of the Covid-19 global pandemic. It is not surprising that the women marched to demand the economic inclusion of women in the economy, and equal pay and opportunities as men. Their efforts affirmed and gave meaning to the Constitution which envisages, among other higher ideals, a non-sexist society yet to achieve.

The symbolism of marching to the JSE and the IDC was important for obvious reasons. The former represents more than 70% of the economy which is privately held, mostly by corporations. The latter is a state-owned development finance institution which has historically played a crucial role as a catalyst to economic development and the creation of successful businesses.

Working together, the two institutions and the networks at their disposal can play an important role in helping the women of our country to overcome economic marginalisation.

As the memorandum delivered to the JSE stated:

“The current structure of the South African economy perpetuates inequalities, chief among them, gender inequality. If the system and its male custodians are not challenged, levels of poverty, unemployment racism and sexism will continue unabated.”

WoSA wants to engage the private sector to adopt a declaration and implementation plan to:

* Rectify the unacceptable gender pay gap in the workplace.

* Increase the representation of women in boards and in executive management;

* Operationalise the International Labour Organisation’s Convention (No190) which addresses gender-based violence and harassment in the workplace.

* Improve ethical business practices.

* Address bias in business lending practices, hiring, promotion and the pay process.

* Gain greater transparency to promotion, pay and reward processes.

* Explore new working time arrangements that are more than likely to become the norm post the Covid-19 phase.

WoSA also called on the JSE to adopt and enforce as part of its listing rules, a Gender Diversity Charter and Barometer which all JSE-listed companies would be obliged to implement and report on in their annual reports.

Engagement is envisaged with the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) to include gender diversity as part of the next edition of the King Report on Corporate Governance to promote gender mainstreaming in the private sector.

This is a practical and workable programme of action which, if implemented, could lift millions of women out of poverty while simultaneously strengthening women’s position in society.

But no sector can successfully implement this programme alone. If the private and public sectors were to co-operate in the WoSA programme, it could represent and immediate take-off of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan as recently announced in Parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While the private and public sectors must do what they need to do, individual South Africans should also play their part in building a non-sexist South Africa as envisaged in the Constitution.

The most enduring things in any society are those which people embrace voluntarily; not because they are a legal requirement.

For this reason, we should, as parents, be raising boy and girl children with an appreciation of the equality of the genders. Schools should lead debates about gender equality and inspire young people to discuss, debate and envision a gender-equal society. Men who are leaders in institutions should also lead by example and begin to fashion the human resource policies of these institutions along the lines envisaged for the declaration and implementation plan which WoSA has proposed to the JSE.

In this way, our society will make sustained steps towards true gender equality. Since women constitute 52% of the population, a gender equal society will be freer for we cannot claim to be free when more than half of the population remain on the margins of society.

Lastly, more than anybody else, women need to appreciate that they have to be at the forefront of the struggle for gender equality. This means that women who occupy leadership positions in any area of society cannot but be gender activists who push the boundaries or otherwise rock the boat every day of their working lives.

A gender equal society is possible, but we must work for it. Last week’s march by WoSA was but a small contribution to its achievement.

Join us at the construction site.

* Daphne Mashile-Nkosi is a businesswoman and activist.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.