President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa had an encouraging week. Hundreds of billions were committed at the second South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton. Though not all these will materialise, Ashish Thakkar and his Mara Group made good on their pledge at last year’s conference when they opened a smartphone factory in Durban two weeks ago.
The day before the conference kicked off, a R3.6-billion partnership with the Ford Motor Company was inaugurated in a special economic zone in Silverton, Tshwane. A thousand jobs here, two thousand there will eventually help the South African economy crawl out of its sinkhole.
We need a morale booster, anything to keep our people going and trying daily to change their fortunes. Which is why the Springbok World Cup victory must be celebrated by all.
Those who see nothing worthy of a celebration, need to keep quiet for now. This is not to silence anyone, but a plea to fellow South Africans to ride the current sentiment and positive emotion which can drive people better and farther than logic.