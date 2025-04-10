What if Trump’s tariffs actually make sense?

By Igor Makarov Let me play devil’s advocate for a minute. I’m not here to defend President Donald Trump’s tariffs. But I do want to push back against the way the conversation around them often unfolds – dismissing them offhand with a smug “well, that’s just dumb,” without any regard for the broader economic context, either at home or globally.

Yes, Trump often shoots from the hip. He lies outright, makes rookie mistakes in his speeches, and fumbles the details. But behind the bluster is a surprisingly coherent strategy – one that wasn’t cobbled together by fools. You don’t have to agree with it to at least try to understand what it is. I don’t claim to have all the answers (frankly, I’m suspicious of anyone who says they truly understand what’s going on inside Trump’s head), but here’s how I see it. What you need to know about global imbalances At their core, global trade imbalances are the result of mismatches between national savings and investment. In countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and major oil exporters, savings tend to outpace domestic investment – capital has to go somewhere, so it flows abroad. This shows up as a trade surplus.

In the US, it’s the reverse. Americans save less than they invest, and the gap is filled by foreign capital. This creates a trade deficit. So how did we get here? For decades, export-driven economies (China, Germany, Japan) have followed policies that shift income away from households – which are more likely to spend – toward corporations and the government, which tend to save. This artificially boosts the national savings rate. But since those savings can’t all be invested domestically, the excess capital flows abroad.

A lot of it – roughly a trillion dollars a year – ends up in the US. There are two main reasons for this: The American economy is built to encourage consumer spending, not saving.

And in times of uncertainty, everyone from investors to governments runs to the dollar – it’s still the world’s safe haven.

Why is that a problem for the US? In the short term, maybe it doesn’t look like a problem. The US economy remains strong. No one’s sounding alarm bells. But beneath the surface, imbalances are piling up: Persistent trade deficits, ballooning federal debt, and rising interest rates are a dangerous mix. As borrowing becomes more expensive, it gets harder and harder to service that debt. On top of that, China has slowed its push to boost domestic consumption, and Europe’s economic woes are driving even more capital into the US. This only deepens the imbalance. Trump knows his political clock is ticking – midterms are around the corner. If he’s going to act, it has to be now.

What are his options? So how can the US boost savings, shrink the trade deficit, and bring down long-term interest rates? In theory, there are several levers: Cut government spending – Trump has pushed for this (just look at the work of DOGE and others).

Slash corporate taxes and invest in industry – the first increases inequality, and the second is hard to pull off in a polarized political system. Still, both are being pursued, in part through tariffs.

Limit capital inflows – politically toxic. Reduce the dollar’s role as the global reserve currency – difficult to do unilaterally, and potentially destabilizing. Impose tariffs – politically the easiest, and the one Trump has clearly chosen.

My guess? Tariffs are just the tip of the spear. The broader plan likely includes pieces of all five approaches. Legit critiques Still, the criticisms are real – and in many cases, valid. First: Why is Trump using a slapdash, anecdotal chart of tariff levels across countries to justify his actions? As Olivier Blanchard quipped, we all run trade deficits with our baker and surpluses with our employer. It’s the same at the international level. Trying to ‘balance’ every bilateral trade relationship is not just naive – it misses the point entirely.

But Trump isn’t necessarily trying to balance trade; he’s trying to negotiate. The US market is so critical to so many countries that Trump seems to be leveraging access to it for concessions. If you’re going to raise tariffs anyway, why not squeeze some extra benefits out of it? Second: Some warn this could lead to a global crisis. They point to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which many blame for deepening the Great Depression. But let’s not oversimplify history. Back then, the US had a trade surplus, a consumption shortfall, and rampant overinvestment – tariffs only made things worse. Today, the US has the opposite problem. That said, we can’t rule out a disaster. It all depends on how the trade war unfolds. I suspect a good chunk of the tariffs will eventually be rolled back as part of negotiated deals. And even if they’re not, the initial pain will fall hardest on surplus countries like China, Germany, Japan, South Korea – and yes, Russia. The US would feel the impact last.

There’s even a real possibility that the US, after triggering a global crisis, could emerge in a stronger position. But inflation is no joke The biggest immediate risk is inflation – and maybe even stagflation. Trump argues that domestic production will ramp up to meet demand and keep prices in check. I’m skeptical. Production takes time. Price increases don’t. And there’s still too much we don’t know:

How dependent are US companies on foreign components?

How much of future inflation will be driven by imported parts and materials?

Will the other parts of the deficit-reduction plan actually happen?

And how will global deflationary forces – countries dumping excess goods into non-US markets – interact with rising domestic prices? The bottom line Trump is gambling – big time. Tariffs are a blunt, inefficient tool. Economists know this. That’s why so many of them are freaking out. But this isn’t really about tariffs. It’s about trying to reshape the economic model the US – and the world – has operated under for the past 30, even 80 years.