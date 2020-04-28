Where murderers are being released from prison but journalists are not

In Turkey convicted murderers and crooks are released from prison but not journalists. If you think that this is an exaggeration, you are mistaken. Let me explain via the stories of two people. Müslüm Aslan, 33, has been a violent husband beating his wife for any given reason. The family had three kids who were also frequent targets of domestic violence inflicted by the father. Last year, after one of their routine quarrels, Müslüm went beyond beating his wife and attempted to take her life. He stabbed her in the throat with scissors. Luckily she was saved after a successful surgery. As a result, Müslüm was arrested last year and convicted of attempting to kill his wife. He was put in prison thereafter. On the other hand, Mevlüt Öztaş has been one of the successful reporters of Cihan News Agency, working in Uşak province for eight years. He is also married and has three kids. Unlike Müslüm, he is a responsible husband for his wife and a great dad for his children. Mevlüt had no record of wrongdoing, let alone any criminal activity. As part of a massive crackdown against critical media, Cihan News Agency was shut down in 2016 together with nearly 200 other media outlets. Like many other colleagues, Mevlüt was arrested in 2018 on the accusation of membership in the faith-based Gülen movement. The movement is accused by the government of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, although it strongly denies any involvement. Despite his rapidly deteriorating health, Mevlüt has been in jail for the last three years while his trial continues. The only evidence to the claim that he is a terrorist is sharing a tweet of another critical journalist. With that, he was sentenced to nine years in prison pending appeal. As it has affected and changed everything around the world, the coronavirus entered into this story as well. Health experts warn that social distancing and personal infection control are almost impossible in overcrowded settings where poor ventilation and sanitation are likely to increase the speed at which the virus spreads. As a response to that threat, many countries developed different policies to increase the safety of both prison staff and inmates, including prisoner release, home confinement, and delaying or reducing sentences.

Since its prisons are overpopulated, currently operating at around 140 percent capacity, the Turkish government's response was to release 90 000 inmates by reducing the serving duration of sentences depending on the type of the crimes. On April 14, Erdogan's party and its partners passed an amnesty bill that would allow the release of 90 000 prisoners (out of 300 000) to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees from the coronavirus.

The list of crimes that would benefit from amnesty includes threats, blackmail, attacks on private property, theft, looting, extortion, attacking temples, aggravated fraud and organized crime, but not political prisoners. In doing so, the government has ignored the outcries of millions including local and international human rights organizations not to leave journalists and other political prisoners in prison while releasing murderers and robbers. There are serious confessions from the ruling AKP's partners that criminals are released to open space for more dissidents.

As a result of that bill, the Erdogan government released Müslüm Aslan, the violent husband who had stabbed his wife, from jail. Not just him, they even released a notorious mafia boss Alaattin Çakıcı who was convicted of establishing and leading a criminal organisation responsible for many crimes including ordering the murder of his former wife. However, the government left Mevlüt Öztaş, the journalist, behind bars.

After his release, Müslüm went to his wife Rukiye's home then tried to abscond with their three children.

Reports say he and Rukiye began arguing as Müslüm beat his nine-year-old daughter Ceylan during the fight. He hanged Ceylan by her arms to the wall, then battered her with a hose leaving her in blood on the floor, then he took a taxi and ran away. Ceylan was taken to a hospital but she died there despite the doctors' best efforts. Police found the murderer at a park and sent him back to jail.

On the same day Mevlüt, the journalist, even lost the right to see his wife and kids once a week since their visits were cancelled under coronavirus measures permitting only once-a-week phone calls. The family learned that Mevlüt has been struggling with a hernia, asthma and kidney problems under the harsh conditions of prison. He did not disclose his life-threatening illness to family members in a measure not to upset them. His several applications to be released for terrible health conditions were all rejected by Erdogan's courts.

In the last conversation over the phone with his elder daughter, Mevlüt finally revealed the tragic fact that he has been diagnosed with cancer with a note to his parents: Let them do whatever they can to help me. Later they learn that he has been transferred to a hospital in Ankara but due to the coronavirus travel ban, the family struggled for over two weeks to travel there. When they finally saw him under tough restrictions surrounded by guards, they also learnt about the diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Since then Mevlüt's daughters have shared their shock and sadness via social media, calling on the Justice Minister to release their father and let them be with him during this difficult period.

Mevlüt Öztaş is just one of the victims seeking justice in Turkey under the harsh rule of President Erdogan, who frequently lectures other governments about justice. Currently, there are 145 journalists and thousands of other political prisoners with serious health problems. They are at great risk given the potential contagion of coronavirus due to their ages.

The leader of Turkey's third-biggest party, Selahattin Demirtaş, is in jail. A member of the Supreme Court Alparslan Altan and a lot of other judges and lawyers are in jail. More than 10 000 women and 800 babies are in jail. Hunger striker Mustafa Koçak died in prison after 297 days. Helin Bolek, the singer of the music band Group Yorum, passed away after 288 days on hunger strike earlier this month. Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, an MP and human rights activist has called on the Constitutional Court to overturn and extend the government's amnesty bill to innocent people as well and asks "Don't all these violations amount to genocide?"

* Abdulhamit Bilici is a Turkish journalist in exile, who was the former Editor-in-Chief of Zaman news agency and former General Director of the Cihan news agency.