Why ageing is a myth if one is truly free

Verdanta Institute Alvin Toffler, the American writer and futurist, once remarked: “The illiterate of the twenty-first century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” Toffler’s words succinctly capture the exigent need of the hour: to revise perspective, reconsider the purpose and revitalise the personality. Vedanta, the ancient philosophy of India, dates back several thousand years. It is a scientific system of principles that govern human life - discovered and documented by great thinkers and philosophers over generations. This knowledge directly addresses the human personality and its development. When absorbed and practised, it empowers one to transcend the challenges of life, achieving success in the world and peace within. These truths transcend culture, race and religion, making Vedanta universal in its application.

A Parthasarathy, a pre-eminent thinker, philosopher, international bestselling author, corporate guru and founder of the Vedanta Academy India, and considered the foremost exponent of Vedanta today, has spent more than six decades researching, documenting and disseminating the timeless truths of Vedanta in contemporary thought and language. His presentations continue to enthral and electrify diverse audiences across the globe.

At 93 years old, Parthasarathy or “Swamiji” as he is affectionately known, follows a daily schedule of yoga and jogging.

He is also an accomplished sportsman, regularly winning most valuable player awards for his academy cricket team. Above all, at 1.8m Swamiji has maintained a 66cm waistline, 67kg weight and ideal blood pressure and sugar levels for the past 66 years!

The human race is considered the chef-d’oeuvre of creation. We have mastered much of the world around us, refining it to press-button perfection. Yet, our lives are riddled with internal stress and strain, worry and anxiety, disharmony and depression.

The cause, explains Swamiji, is the utter ignorance of our own constitution, and how to harness it to attain our cherished goals. As humans, we must choose our actions, not follow the herd.

It is therefore essential to understand our position and potential; we make or mar ourselves through our own choices. In a one-hour session (July 26), Swami Parthasarathy turns our attention within - to analyse our personality and assess its condition.

Swamiji highlights the intellect - capacity for reason and logic, discrimination and judgement. The intellect enquires into the logic of everything, taking nothing for granted. It steers us smoothly and safely through the vicissitudes of life, toward external and internal stability. Intelligence, on the other hand, is information, gained from books and bodies. To this end, in 1988, Swamiji established the Vedanta Academy India.

Activities include study and reflection, lectures by Swamiji, structured yoga sessions, sport, group discussions, audio-visual presentations and community singing. This unique approach to education, presented in a vibrant, contemporary setting provides an ideal opportunity for self-development.

Online lecture on personal rehabilitation, July 26 at 3pm. Register at bit.ly/Personal-Rehabilitation-Talk-26July. Contact [email protected] or 074 166 1222.

* The Vedanta Institute is a non-profit organisation established in 2005 that educates the public on the technique of living through the philosophy of Vedanta, which is based on the Vedas, the sacred scriptures of India. It equips one to meet challenges and live a life of action and peace.