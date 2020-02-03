Why wetlands are important









in 2018, a dedicated team ensured that the Disa River floodplain in Hout Bay was protected, and the developers who were trying to illegally build houses within the floodplain were prosecuted and stopped. File picture: John Yeld February 3 is World Wetlands Day. As a founder member of the SA Wetlands Society and former chairperson of the Western Cape Wetlands Forum, I have long advocated for the protection of our important rivers and wetlands. Worldwide, more than a billion people derive a living from wetlands, and we all rely on functioning rivers and wetlands to reduce pollutants, protect us from floods and provide cleaner water. Wetlands are the most degraded of all ecosystem types in South Africa, but we have fantastic legislation to protect wetlands and have achieved some significant victories in enforcing it. In 2018, a team ensured the Disa River floodplain in Hout Bay, was protected, and the developers who were trying to illegally build houses within the floodplain were prosecuted and stopped. Brett Herron, the mayoral committee member responsible for environment at the time, said “the outcome of the Disa River case in the Western Cape High Court is a major victory” as rivers, wetlands and floodplains form an essential part of our natural environment and biodiversity. This year’s World Wetlands Day theme of “Wetlands and Biodiversity” is a reminder that many species of plants and animals depend entirely on healthy wetlands for survival. Unfortunately, not all wetlands are in great condition and many urban floodplain wetlands no longer support the biodiversity they once did. Even so, they are still important to trap and attenuate floodwaters which helps to prevent larger floods downstream.

For this and other reasons, developments within wetlands are illegal without environmental authorisation. Aside from the direct flooding risk, it is illegal to electrify areas below the 1 in 100-year floodline. It is also impossible to install affordable, reliable water and sanitation services in areas where the water table is high.

However, there are also some situations where development within floodplains outweighs the risks: such as where the river or wetlands has already been canalised and the floodplain is no longer at risk of inundation, or where essential roads and bridges must be provided. In cities, wetland losses are primarily linked to urban development.

In Kraaifontein, an extensive industrial estate has been developed in a wetland next to the N1 highway. Enquiries to the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning seeking proof of legal authorisation remain unanswered. More concerning is the provincial government’s plan.

Last year, it purchased Doorenbach, a property on the Diep River floodplain upstream of Milnerton, for government housing. I objected - one-third is on a floodplain, the cost was more than double market value and the City already owned a larger, better, vacant property nearby where housing could be delivered faster.

Why would the DA politicians involved - MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg and now MP Emma Powell - not develop the vacant land the City already owned? Madikizela, the DA’s provincial leader, said it was “too politically difficult”. Perhaps because the City’s property is close to Powell’s largely white Blaauberg constituency, whereas the overpriced Doorenbach is safely out of sight.

Madikizela also recently suggested building a new provincial parliament in the Two Rivers Urban Park site, most of which is on a floodplain.

Contrast those decisions to the objections regarding Rondebosch from the DA’s James Vos. Former chairperson of the National Party’s youth movement, Vos is mayoral committee member responsible for land assets. The City rents its 45-hectare Rondebosch property to a golf club for just R1000 per year. Although more than 20ha of land is outside the floodplain, and in spite of a rising demand for housing, he says this land is not suitable for housing due to the floodplain.

So, the DA will support an entire parliament precinct in a floodplain, and develop housing adjacent to a floodplain in a historically black area, but housing on land adjacent to a floodplain in a historically white area is “not suitable”.

These politicians are protecting the Group Areas Act, not biodiversity.

South Africa fought long and hard for a justice system where laws apply equally, to all people, in all areas. Cities are under increasing pressure to release land for housing and development.

To reduce urban sprawl, reduce future transport emissions and protect ecosystems, the climate and biodiversity, that land needs to be well located.

We already know the social cost of apartheid, but reinforcing the apartheid planning of Vos’s predecessors also carries a huge environmental cost - urban sprawl and the loss of our more pristine outlying ecosystems.

* Rountree is the national policy officer for the Good party.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.