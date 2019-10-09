The answer can be framed in many ways, but “poor leadership” will feature most prominently.
Leaders who refuse to pass the mantle is a problem that is perhaps most acute in Africa, and explains why the continent remains under-developed despite being resource-rich, while its youth flee their countries to escape poverty and persecution.
While former DA leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille would probably loathe the comparison, her recent actions show that she’s no different from Africa’s ageing dictators, who simply refuse to step away from the limelight.
Her announcement last week that she will come out of retirement to stand for the position of DA federal chair at the party’s upcoming federal council meeting, has been quite telling.