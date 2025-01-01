Orphaned rhino calf rescued and admitted to ICU on New Year’s Eve

Two days after announcing the impending birth of a calf by an orphaned and rehabilitated rhino, the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary found themselves in the middle of an orphan rescue on New Year’s Eve. Sharing the breaking news in a brief social media post on Tuesday, Care for Wild stated that while the world prepared to welcome the New Year, founder and CEO Petronel Nieuwoudt and the team would be spending the night in their intensive care unit (ICU).

“An orphaned rhino calf was rescued today (Tuesday) after poachers killed her mother. She arrived at Care for Wild this afternoon and has been moved to ICU where the team will remain with her 24/7,” Care for Wild said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary (@careforwild) The rescue coincided with Care for Wild reflecting on some highlights from the past decade.

One of the highlights was that Care for Wild has worked alongside SANParks and Mpumalanga provincial parks to mitigate the effects of poaching on rhino populations for the past decade. “The rescue of 122 rhinos, including critically endangered black rhinos, represents a vital effort in protecting these endangered keystone species from extinction. Through continuous refinement of rescue procedures — from rapid response strategies to veterinary immobilisation and safe transportation — Care for Wild has greatly improved the success rate of these critical operations through effective collaboration. “The knowledge gained from these efforts is now being shared with other regions and countries, offering a valuable framework for successful rescue,” stated Care for Wild.