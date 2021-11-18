Outstanding toxicology report may shed light on what led to death of three children who died after eating noodles

Durban: Ten days after three children, including a 4-month-old baby died after allegedly eating two-minute noodles, police are waiting for the toxicology reports to shed light on their deaths. On Thursday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “Toxicology samples were taken and sent to our forensic lab in Cape Town. The report is being awaited.”

The three children, from Gqeberha, had allegedly been visiting relatives with their grandparents on November 7 in New Brighton. “They stayed over, and on Sunday (November 8), the 11-year-old girl went to the shop and bought a packet of 2-minute noodles. “She then cooked it, and the three children ate it before leaving to go back to Motherwell.”

Naidu said that when they arrived back home in Motherwell, both the 11-year-old and the 7 year old complained of nausea. “The grandmother gave the 11-year-old some water to drink.” “While being driven with private transport to the Motherwell clinic, they passed away.