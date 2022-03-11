Over 200 cases reported against Hello Darlings CEO Tasneem Moosa

Pretoria – More than 200 criminal cases have been opened by different people across South Africa against alleged travel swindler Tasneem Moosa. Outspoken anti-crime activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee, who has been roped in by the hundreds of alleged victims in an extensive bid to locate Moosa, said the South African Police Service is handling the cases.

“Over 200 criminal cases have been opened with the South African Police Service after people lost money with Hello Darlings chief executive Tasneem Moosa,” said Abramjee. “The cases were reported at police stations across the country.” The hundreds of victims allegedly conned by Moosa are demanding “immediate and urgent action” from law enforcement agencies.

Moosa has allegedly fled with over R100m. Alleged ’holiday swindler’ Tasneem Moosa, CEO of Hello Darlings. Photo: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter One of the victims, Dr Faraaz Akoo, who is also an administrator on the “Hello Darling - Recovery” group created on Telegram, which has so far garnered over 3 400 members, said the victims are going all-out to recover their money. “Scores of criminal cases have been opened with police for theft and fraud, and others are in the process of doing so.

“We are co-ordinating and assessing all the losses. At this stage, it seems approximately 400 people we are aware of are affected. Some also invested money in Moosa’s company “Hello Darlings,” he said. Akoo said the victims are devastated as they invested money in holidays that were meant to happen in the coming days. “People are devastated. Their dream holidays have not materialised. Others were scheduled to travel in the coming days and weeks,” said Shazia Mohamed, who was also allegedly swindled by Moosa.

Another victim, Hawa Ismail, said some families had lost huge sums of money through different family members. “Some families have lost hundreds of thousands of rands,” said Hawa Ismail. On Thursday, Abramjee said he had been approached to assist in the ongoing search for the elusive Moosa.

Abramjee told IOL that the total number of people who fell victim to Moosa’s scam is not yet known, but it was clear that large numbers of people are affected. “I urge all victims to open charges of theft and fraud with the SAPS. Once this has been done, we will ask the Hawks to take over the probe. Moosa must be held accountable and face justice,” he said. Abramjee, who is also an Interpol’s #TurnBackCrime Ambassador, urged the victims to follow the legal processes.