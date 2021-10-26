Over 200 prisoners ready for matric exams, in spite of challenges posed by Covid-19

Durban: In spite of challenges posed by Covid-19, 211 prisoners are ready to forge ahead with the 2021 National Senior Certificate matric exams, the Department of Correctional Services says. The department said it was satisfied with the level of preparations and the support provided to the learners.

The Acting National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, wished all Grade 12 inmate learners everything of the best and praised the department’s educators who had put in extra-support classes and went beyond the allocated hours. The department said access to education remained the pillar of rehabilitation and formal education ensured that offenders remain focused amid their circumstances as they strove for new beginnings. “Education is regarded as an essential component of the reconstruction, development and transformation of South African society. Hence, formal education in DCS cannot only respond to the rehabilitation needs of inmates but be viewed as a tool that can radically transform our society and advance the development of the country,” Thobakgale said.

Some of the prisoners have written the computer applications exam. Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the subject provided incarcerated learners with relevant technological skills for the labour market. “(It is ) a critical subject as it assists inmates to understand concepts of information communication technology in the make-up of a computing system as well as the various technologies, standards and protocols involved in the electronic transmission of data via a computerbased network,” Nxumalo said.