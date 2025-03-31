Over 30 pedestrians died on Western Cape roads in March

At least 33 pedestrians have been killed in Cape Town and surrounding areas over the past three weeks, leading the Western Cape Government is sounding the alarm over the deteriorating safety of active road users. These deaths account for more than half of the 60 total road fatalities recorded during the same period.

According to a recent report from the Western Cape Mobility Department, pedestrians remain some of the most vulnerable road users, often falling prey to reckless behaviour and hazardous conditions. The analysis highlights that alcohol consumption, jaywalking, and excessive speeding are primary contributors to these fatal incidents. In response to these alarming statistics, Muneera Allie, the Head of Communication for the Western Cape Mobility Department, expressed her deep concern. “It is concerning that almost 55 percent of fatalities on our roads involve pedestrians, with several more hospitalised,” said Allie

“These incidents not only cause immense grief and suffering but also bring economic challenges to the affected families and loved ones.” The department has intensified traffic law enforcement efforts in an attempt to prevent further tragedies, but officials emphasise that compliance with traffic regulations by both drivers and pedestrians is essential. “Our traffic law enforcement officers will continue to help prevent pedestrian incidents by enforcing traffic laws and responding to pedestrian incidents,” Allie said.

“Upholding traffic regulations, including speed limits, signals, and road signs, can enhance overall road safety. We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe and achieving the target of halving deaths and serious injuries on our roads.” While walking remains a healthy and eco-friendly means of transport, authorities caution against risky behaviors such as crossing outside of marked areas or walking along high-speed highways. Drivers, too, are being urged to exercise caution, especially in areas of high foot traffic such as school zones and shopping centres.

“Any speed above 30km/h increases the risk of a pedestrian sustaining serious or fatal injuries if hit by a vehicle,” the department said. “The faster a car is going, the less time a driver has to react and the harder it becomes to stop in time.” Allie issued a heartfelt plea to all road users, emphasizing the importance of shared responsibility:

“Our children, the elderly, and pedestrians are among the most vulnerable on our roads. Ensuring their safety is a shared responsibility that requires vigilance from both drivers and pedestrians," Allie said. "I urge all road users to be extra cautious, obey traffic laws, and look out for one another. Together, we can prevent these tragic losses and make the Western Cape’s roads safer for everyone," added Allie. IOL News