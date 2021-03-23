Over 40 motorists nabbed for drunk driving this long weekend

Johannesburg - Gauteng Traffic Police arrested over 40 motorists for drunk driving this long weekend. The offenders were caught during the drunk driving operations conducted over the long weekend by the officers and the suspects were expected to appear at various courts on Monday. “The highest drunken driver was recorded at 1.09 milligrams per 1000 millilitres and was arrested and kept in a custody in Johannesburg,” said Sello Maremane of the Gauteng Traffic Police. Maremane said they also arrested 34 drivers for excessive speeding on Gauteng major roads. He said the arrests were effected following high-speed operations conducted throughout the week that started on March 15 until the 22nd. He said the suspects were arrested on various major routes such as the N4 freeway to Mpumalanga, N1 towards Limpopo, R21 and N14 amongst others with their ages ranging from an average age of 21 to 51 years.

“In one incident, a 48-year-old male was arrested after recording speeding of 233 km/h on a 120 km/h zone on the N1 freeway.

“Driver behaviour on our roads is a major concern to law enforcement authorities which therefore calls for the strengthening of road safety education. Many of the speedsters arrested were found to be under the influence of alcohol which pose a danger to the lives of road users,” Maremane said.

They were arrested on the spot and taken to various police stations where they were formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit will intensify the patrol of freeways, streets and public places in clearly marked vehicles as an available means for the prevention of road traffic violations especially since we approach the Easter season. All drivers found disobeying the rules of our roads and continue to conduct themselves with impunity will be severely punished,” added Sello Maremane.