Over 5 000 people killed by Covid-19 in Gauteng

Johannesburg - City of Joburg continues to be the epicentre of Covid-19, where the virus has already claimed the lives of 1 956 people out of the total 5 108 deaths in Gauteng as of Sunday, December 13. The other worst-affected place is Ekurhuleni where the virus has so far claimed 1 241 people. Tshwane follows closely with 1 223 deaths, with Sedibeng at 363 fatalities. With 325 deaths, the West Rand has recorded the lowest numbers of fatalities due to Covid-19. The Gauteng Department of Health said there were 242 902 infections while the recoveries stood at 230 121. A total number of 1 328 of people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities

Johannesburg so far has 101 595 cases and 95 465 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni recorded 53 986 positive cases and 51 367 recoveries while Tshwane has 56 294 cases with 52 733 recoveries.

Sedibeng has 15 508 cases and 14 947 recoveries. The West Rand recorded 15 243 and 14 422.

There are also 1 716 positive cases that the department has no been able to assign to any of the districts in the province.

Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, which fall under City of Joburg’s Region D, continue to be the areas where the virus is wreaking havoc with 22 740 infections recorded.

Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West, which fall under City of Tshwane, follow closely with 19 769 cases.

The department said they managed to trace 164 747 people who had been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of that number, 144 063 people have completed the 10-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated, the department said.

IOL