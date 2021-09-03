Over 6,3 million South Africans fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The country has reached a milestone with just over 6,3 million South Africans being fully inoculated against Covid-19. According to the National Department of Health over 9,7 million have been vaccinated with 6,301,758 fully inoculated by Thursday

In the last 24 hours over 250 000 vaccines were administered. Gauteng is leading the country with over 3,3 million vaccinated thus far. Of this over 1,3 million people have been fully vaccinated. The majority of the province opted for the Pfizer vaccine. Both KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape have surpassed 2 million jabs.

The majority of those vaccinated were females at 58 percent in comparison to 42 percent males. Most of those vaccinated were in the age group of 60 years and older. The second highest was the age group between 35 and 49. In the past 24 hours the country reported a further 418 Covid-19 related deaths bringing the total fatalities to 82,914 to date.