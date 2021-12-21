Owners of pitbull who mauled three-year-old girl to death have not been charged at this stage

Durban: The owners of the pitbull who mauled a three-year-old girl to death in Gqeberha on Monday have not been charged at this stage. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on completion of the inquest investigation, the docket will be sent to the inquest court for a decision.

The three-year-old had been playing on the street with other kids in the Zwide area when she was attacked. According to Naidu: “It is alleged that at about 16:20pm Simamkele Kovu was playing in Msengana Street near her house when the dog attacked her. “The dog was stabbed multiple times by a resident who tried to save the child. She sustained several bite wounds on her neck and face and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

Naidu said it is further alleged that the dog belonged to a teenager from the same street but was out of town at the time of the attack. “An inquest docket is under investigation by SAPS Kwazakele. Police are urging residents to make sure that their property is secured and that their pet canines remain within their secured boundaries.” In 2000, the owners of the two pitbulls that killed an 18-month-old child and severely wounded her mother in Brakpan were arrested and charged for culpable homicide.

They appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate's Court. According to an article in IOL, the mother, Betty Zuma, had been employed as a domestic worker. Zuma and her daughter were attacked after the girl apparently opened the gate into the dogs' enclosure.