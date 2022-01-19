Paramedics called after woman drives new car through dealership window
EMERGENCY workers were called to the scene of a car dealership in Durban after a woman accidentally drove a new car through the dealership’s window.
According to Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med Paramedics responded to the scene just before noon on Wednesday.
The incident took place at a VW dealership in the Durban CBD.
“Reports from the scene are that a customer accidentally drove a brand new vehicle through the shop front windows. Thankfully there were no serious injuries.”
Van Reenen said it was not known if the woman, believed to be in her 30s, had purchased the car or been taking it for a test drive.
IOL