Parent shot while dropping of child at school in Pinetown

Durban: Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot while dropping his son off at school. According to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that a 40-year-old male went to drop his son at a school in Garden Crescent in New Germany around 7.15am on Wednesday morning when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Story continues below Advertisment

“He sustained gunshot wounds on his arm and was taken to hospital for medical attention.” She said Pinetown SAPS was investigating. According to ER24, the man was taken into the school, and a school teacher was already treating the patient.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper arm. “The man was immediately treated and later transported to a hospital for further care.” In a separate incident in Durban, an off-duty policeman was shot dead while fetching his daughter from school in Umbilo on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police said Warrant Officer Michael Jameson, 52, noticed a hijacking in progress. “The member immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident,” said Brigadier Jay Naicker. “Upon noticing that the member was armed, the suspects opened fire. The member returned fire but sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Story continues below Advertisment