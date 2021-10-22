Parents charged after KZN teenager, 13, crashes into minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren

Durban: The parents of the minor who allegedly drove a vehicle without a licence and crashed into a minibus taxi have been charged. Police said the incident took place on Thursday morning at the corner of Sibisi and Mafukuzela Road in KwaMashu L Section.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 13-year-old was allegedly speeding along Sibisi Road and attempted to overtake two vehicles in front of him when he collided with a white Toyota Hi-Ace. “The minibus taxi capsized, injuring 23 learners between the ages of four and 12. All were transported to hospital for medical attention. “A case of reckless and negligence driving was registered at Ntuzuma police station… Two road traffic acts fines were issued against both the drivers.

“The 27-year-old taxi driver (was) charged for an overload as well as the parent of the driver of the light motor vehicle, for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle without a driver’s licence.” Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said that when paramedics arrived on the scene, an angry mob had gathered and were threatening to assault the teenager. “The teenager allegedly stole his father's vehicle and was on a joyride when he collided into the side of the minibus.”