Parliament fire to cost R2 billion to fix building

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says work is under way for the rebuilding of Parliament after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R2 billion for the project. This comes as officials in Parliament are finalising the details for the reconstruction and restoration of the institution.

Zandile Mafu is on trial for the alleged burning of Parliament in January last year. Mapisa-Nqakula said more details would be given later by Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on the rebuilding and restoration of the building. A number of experts were roped in last year to look at the extent of the damage after some sections of the national legislature were gutted.

The blaze caused extensive damage and now work is under way to fix it. Mapisa-Nqakula said following consultations with several stakeholders the project to rebuild Parliament would happen. “It is now a year since the fire incident that damaged certain sections of the buildings of Parliament. With the provision of about R2 billion by the finance minister during the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last year, Parliament together with other stakeholders is finalising the details of the reconstruction project, which will be announced by the secretary to Parliament in due course,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said work was under way for the major project. He said they would give more details later. “On the question of the reconstruction of Parliament; it’s a major area that we all know Parliament faced this challenge last year. Work has been done since the announcement by the minister of finance for an allocation of the budget to start the reconstruction and restoration,” said George.

