A career in counselling post Covid-19
The rigors of day to day life under the COVID-19 lockdown have certainly highlighted the importance of our mental well-being, both in our own homes and remote work teams, as well as in our communities and the country at large.
The call for increased capacity in mental health care has been on the rise for a number of years across the world. We have a greater understanding of the costs to society of widespread mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and addiction. In a rapidly changing world, where many jobs and careers are disappearing as completely new ones emerge, it is most likely that work opportunities in the field of mental health care will increase.
It is in this context, and with the determination to provide educational continuity, that SACAP (The South African College of Applied Psychology) has announced that its June 2020 enrolment in the Diploma in Counselling and Communication Skills is open, with admissions closing on 31 May 2020. In the early days of social distancing, SACAP rapidly migrated all its on-campus students to its online campus and over a hundred of its educators have gained skills in the online teaching environment.
Plans are in place so that if lockdown or social distancing is extended into June 2020, new campus-based students can begin their studies online; joining their physical campus of choice once it is safe and allowed. The programme accreditation will not be impacted by a temporary online experience due to Covid-19 lockdown. Student support services have been boosted to help all on campus students learn online under lockdown, and data has been made available to enable online learning.
SACAP’s Diploma in Counselling and Communication Skills is structured as a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) education programme that empowers students to develop 21st century skills such as the 4C’s – critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration. SACAP’s small-class, student-focused approach enables close, supportive relationships with educators who guide them in unlocking their own learning potential with a blend of both professional and teaching experience.
For those interested in counselling as a career, SACAP’s Diploma programme provides greater depth than the Higher Certificate option without the longer time commitment of a degree. The full-time, campus-based programme offered in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria, includes 18 modules of study over two years.
The part-time online option covers the same content over three years. SACAP’s Diploma in Counselling and Communication Skills is a NQF 6 qualification that is accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and the SAQA-endorsed Association for Supportive Counsellors and Holistic Practitioners (ASCHP).
The study programme will appeal to those who want an accredited counselling qualification that is nationally benchmarked and internationally comparable. Students also have the opportunity to study elective modules that develop deeper knowledge and skills in specific areas such as addiction counselling, counselling in loss, working with children and adolescents, sport psychology, family work and relationships, and gender, sexuality and HIV counselling. There is also a valuable, mentored work integrated learning component that enables students to gain confidence and experience in a community context.
Admissions for the SACAP Diploma in Counselling and Communication Skills are open now until 31 May 2020.
To find out more about the admission requirements or to apply online, go to www.sacap.edu.za/diploma-term-2