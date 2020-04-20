A career in counselling post Covid-19

The rigors of day to day life under the COVID-19 lockdown have certainly highlighted the importance of our mental well-being, both in our own homes and remote work teams, as well as in our communities and the country at large.

The call for increased capacity in mental health care has been on the rise for a number of years across the world. We have a greater understanding of the costs to society of widespread mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and addiction. In a rapidly changing world, where many jobs and careers are disappearing as completely new ones emerge, it is most likely that work opportunities in the field of mental health care will increase.

It is in this context, and with the determination to provide educational continuity, that SACAP (The South African College of Applied Psychology) has announced that its June 2020 enrolment in the Diploma in Counselling and Communication Skills is open, with admissions closing on 31 May 2020. In the early days of social distancing, SACAP rapidly migrated all its on-campus students to its online campus and over a hundred of its educators have gained skills in the online teaching environment.

Plans are in place so that if lockdown or social distancing is extended into June 2020, new campus-based students can begin their studies online; joining their physical campus of choice once it is safe and allowed. The programme accreditation will not be impacted by a temporary online experience due to Covid-19 lockdown. Student support services have been boosted to help all on campus students learn online under lockdown, and data has been made available to enable online learning.

SACAP’s Diploma in Counselling and Communication Skills is structured as a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) education programme that empowers students to develop 21st century skills such as the 4C’s – critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration. SACAP’s small-class, student-focused approach enables close, supportive relationships with educators who guide them in unlocking their own learning potential with a blend of both professional and teaching experience.