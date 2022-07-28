A Lottoland SA player could be R17.2 billion richer in the US Mega Millions draw on Saturday!

Headline news in the lottery world today is that the US MegaMillions jackpot has rolled over again and is now standing at an unbelievable R17.2 billion, which is the second highest jackpot ever in the history of the US MegaMillions! Do you know that the Lottoland SA online platform provides South Africans with the opportunity to place fixed-odds bets online on the outcome of the MegaMillions, as well as many of the other major lotteries in the world?

The US MegaMillions draw takes place on Saturday morning at 5am (SA time). Can you imagine how your life will change if you are R17.2 billion richer, and what that cash injection could mean to the South African economy? A standard MegaMillions bet starts from R70. Go online now to Lottoland SA and place your bet, by picking 5 numbers from 1 to 70 plus a Megaball number from 1 to 25. You need to match all 5 numbers plus the Megaball to win the tier 1 prize, but MegaMillions also pays out nine divisions of prizes. The additional MegaPlier option can increase winnings from the second division by 2x, 3x, 4x, or even 5x - for just R15 extra per game! If you correctly predict the outcome of the US MegaMillions win, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. You don’t need to be overseas to place your bet on Lottoland SA, you can do that anywhere and at any time that suits you, using your smartphone or computer. The entire process is digital, and your results will automatically be emailed to you by Lottoland. If you have won, your winnings will be paid into your South African bank account.

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. The countdown continues to Saturday morning’s draw. You don’t have much time left to place your bet to be in line to win R17.2 billion, so don’t delay and go to the MegaMillions page on Lottoland SA now!

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

