Another big win for a South African on Lottoland!

Big news in the betting world is that a lucky South African has just won R1 million in the Keno 24/7 draw on Lottoland SA! A day later, another winner also got lucky on Lottoland and won R214,552.36, this time on the Mini Polish Lotto. A few months ago, another South African won R1.4 million in the Spanish Christmas lottery El Gordo on Lottoland SA. That’s a lot of wins, thanks to Lottoland SA!

Also known as the New York Keno (Quick Draw), the Keno 24/7 is just one of more than 30 of the world famous international lotteries that are available to South Africans via the Lottoland platform. The winner of the Keno 24/7 draw, a South African lady from Gauteng, tells her story: ‘I’m the winner of over one million Rand! I joined Lottoland last year and have been playing occasionally. On the 9th of March around 8pm, I played Lottoland’s Keno24/7 with three bets to a total of R6, which matched 10 numbers. Within an hour I received an email confirmation that I had won. I was asked to send a copy of my ID for verification and the process was so quick that two days later, the money already reflects in my bank account. The entire process only took three days and I had a wonderful experience with the Lottoland team. They are reliable and honest and quick to process payment.’ Many South Africans, now also including non-nationals, use Lottoland to place their fixed-odds bets on international lotteries. These include lotteries that have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history, also known as the ‘Big 3’: the US Powerball, MegaMillions and the EuroMillions. Lottoland also offers sports lovers to now place bets on their favourite sports on Sportland!

Everybody loves winning, but what makes the Keno 24/7 and the Mini Polish Lotto special, is that the draws are frequent, and you can place bets for a small amount of money, and still win big, as the Mini Polish Lotto is a daily draw for only R3 per bet. A R2 bet on the outcome of the Keno 24/7 gives you a chance to win up to R10 million, with a draw every four minutes! Because of the frequent draws it is even more exciting that your standard lottery. You can select between one and ten numbers for each bet. The more numbers you choose, the higher your potential profit. You then choose how many events you wish to bet on as more events mean more chances of winning! To put the cherry on top, you then also have the opportunity to choose a stake multiplier to further increase your winnings. Lottoland is recognized around the globe and operates in 55 countries, including here in South Africa where Lottoland SA is fully licensed with a head office in Cape Town, and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. The advantage of online fixed-odds betting is that you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. You don’t have to queue to buy a ticket, nor worry about losing your ticket, as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA with your results.

More than 10 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar which is known as a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Lottoland is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS • Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

• You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. • If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

• Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za

• Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address • Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT