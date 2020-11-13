Are you starting to get the Christmas feeling?

After a long, hard year, we bet you are looking forward to the Christmas holidays! Soon there will be bright lights and tinsel, jolly carols and Santa’s all around us and we will start dreaming about Christmas gifts. Every country in the world has its own, special Christmas traditions. The most popular one in Spain is the famous Christmas Lottery , which has an incredible total prize pool of R44.8 billion, making it the biggest lottery in the world! With Lottoland South Africa you now have the opportunity to place a bet on the outcome of the Spanish Christmas Lottery draw. The much-anticipated draw takes place on the 22nd of December every year. The tradition started as far back as 1812, when the Spanish government set the Christmas Lottery up as a way to raise money for their troops fighting against Napoleon’s armies. Today, more than 90% of the Spanish population celebrate this fantastic chance to receive the Christmas gift of a lifetime. The drawing of the winning numbers is a major highlight of the Spanish festive season, with family and friends coming together in homes, restaurants, taverns and town squares across the country to watch it all unfold ‘live’ on TV over three very exciting hours. The Spanish Christmas Lottery works more like a raffle than a lottery. There are no lottery balls, instead, there are two huge drums that contain all the purchased tickets – just like a raffle. Each ticket has a number between 00000 and 99999. When the draw takes place, players win a prize if the numbers on their ticket match those on a ticket drawn from the drum.

The main prize is known as ‘El Gordo’ (the big one), but players also have an amazing 1-in-7 chance of winning a lower tier prize money. More than 1800 numbers are drawn, and every bet placed stands a chance to win a prize between €200 and €4 million. The total prize pool is broken down into prize ‘tiers’, each with a varying number of prizes on offer: for example, there is only one El Gordo first prize drawn, but the sixth tier, known as La Pedrea, has 1794 prizes of €1000!

You choose a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999 and if your number is drawn, your bet will win the same prize money as if you had purchased a ticket for the official draw in Spain. If you choose a ‘full’ bet, you will receive the full payout for that prize tier, but if you have less to spend and only want to buy a 1/100 th fraction of a bet for R80, you will still receive a percentage of the prize money equivalent to your fraction bet. The odds of winning the top prize of €4,000,000 (ZAR equivalent) are 1 in 100 000, which is far lower than on any other multimillion Euro lottery event.

- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

- Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

- Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

How to bet on Lottoland South Africa:

- Visit lottoland.co.za

- Click on the Register button

- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

- Click on the Create New Account button

- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

- Select your chosen numbers

- You will see next to the green button your stake value

- Click Submit

- If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box

- Click on confirm and proceed

- Choose your method of payment

- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

- Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.

- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)