Banxso, a leading name in the financial trading industry, is proud to introduce the ‘Tour de Banxso’ an innovative online trading competition that combines the thrill of trading with the elegance of classic car heritage. This announcement comes alongside Banxso’s renewed sponsorship of the national football team, Bafana Bafana, and the introduction of new sponsorships, including UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. Thereby marking a significant milestone in Banxso’s journey towards excellence and community contribution.

‘Tour De Banxso’, Dricus Du Plessis. Image: Supplied The ‘Tour de Banxso’ is set to redefine the trading competition experience by offering participants a chance to win a grand prize - a vintage 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL valued atnover R2.8 million. This competition not only highlights trading skills but also celebrates the rich legacy of the Mille Miglia as one of the prizes includes a trip to Italy to join the 2024 event, blending the art of trading with the prestige of classic automobile culture. Banxso’s commitment to supporting local talent and fostering a spirit of competition is evident in its enduring partnership with Bafana Bafana. This collaboration underscores Banxso’s dedication to nurturing community spirit and celebrating achievements on both national and international levels. In addition to its support for Bafana Bafana, Banxso is proud to announce its sponsorship of Dricus du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion, and other upcoming sponsorships. Thesepartnerships reflect Banxso’s ambition to align with individuals and teams that embody dedication, prowess, and excellence.

With over 200 employees in its Cape Town base, Banxso is on track to become one of the fastest-growing companies and employers in the city as it is aiming to double its workforce to 500 by 2025. Banxso is not only contributing to the local economy but also fostering a culture of innovation, ambition, and excellence among its team. Manuel De Andrade, COO of Banxso in Cape Town, expressed his excitement: “Our commitment to supporting Bafana Bafana, our partnership with Dricus du Plessis, and our growth plans in Cape Town reflect our dedication to fostering excellence, innovation, and a community spirit. The ‘Tour de Banxso’ and our expanding portfolio of sponsorships are set to invigorate, engage, and celebrate the essence of competition and triumph.” The ‘Tour de Banxso’ is more than just a competition as it invites traders from all backgrounds to participate in this unique trading journey, offering them a chance to win a piece of automotive history. Banxso operates under rigorous regulatory oversight to ensure security and confidence.

Authorised by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with license number 37699, the company adheres to strict conditions, including the operation of segregated client accounts, ensuring client funds are protected from business use. Additionally, monthly reports are submitted to the FSCA and the Financial Intelligence Centre as part of their regulatory compliance. Banxso offers exposure to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks, commodities, and forex. For more information on Banxso, how to work with a Success Manager, and how to get started in the world of trading, please visit www.banxso.com.