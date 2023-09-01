BLUETTI products offers you the ultimate power solution to tackle loadshedding

Recently, South Africa has been grappling with the pressing issue of loadshedding, and experts warn that this power crisis may persist until the end of next year. As of the 29th week of 2023, the total hours of living in darkness in South Africa amounted to 49 days, reaching a grim milestone in the nation's history. Amidst this power uncertainty, BLUETTI, a leader in the clean energy storage industry, has come forward with effective solutions to combat loadshedding in the country. With BLUETTI's backup power, South Africans could take control of their power and break free from the darkness. Let's explore how these products can help escape from load shedding.

AC200MAX+B230 - Scalable home backup power BLUETTI’s flagship model, the AC200MAX, features a substantial 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W AC output (4,800W surge). The 16-outlet power station provides uninterrupted power to most household appliances and essential devices during loadshedding, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and electric ovens. A notable feature of the AC200MAX is its expandability. It lets you increase the total capacity to 6,144Wh by adding two 2,048Wh B230 battery units. An AC200MAX unit can power a 150W refrigerator for 10 hours, a 10W light bulb for over 150 hours, and a 5000 BTU AC for approximately 1-4 hours. By adding B230 battery units, you can extend the power supply to these appliances twice or even thrice the duration.

BLUETTI’s flagship model, the AC200MAX EP500Pro - Powerhouse for extended power outages The EP500Pro is a powerful and robust generator with a massive 5,100Wh capacity and an impressive 3,000W output. It can provide electricity to the entire house, ensuring that the lights stay on, food remains fresh in the refrigerators, and all essential equipment is running. Featuring sensitive UPS functionality, it switches over seamlessly within 20ms in the event of a power outage, providing uninterrupted power at all times.

The EP500Pro can handle multiple devices simultaneously with its 15 power outlets. It can charge various devices simultaneously. For instance, it can run a 100W smart TV for about 50 hours, a 500W space heater for 8.6 hours, and a 1,000W microwave for 4.3 hours. Despite its weight, the EP500Pro has four sturdy wheels at the bottom, making it easy to move and position wherever you need power. The EP500Pro is powered by safe and reliable LifePO4 lithium iron phosphate batteries that can deliver at least 3,500 life cycles before reaching 80% of their original capacity. This is approximately equivalent to ten years of use at one discharge per day. Plus, the EP500Pro is equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that ensures efficient battery usage and protects against overcharging and over-discharging for peace of mind.

EB3A - Compact emergency power If you are looking for portable power solutions for load-shedding emergencies, the EB3A offer compact and powerful options. Weighing only 4.6kg, the EB3A offers 268Wh of capacity with 600W of power output to power electronics and small devices. The EB3A features 9 versatile outlets and can charge a 100W laptop for approximately 3.5 hours, a 60W mini fridge for 3.6 hours, and a 5W light for 30 hours. Small as it is, the EB3A could be an uninterruptible power supply with a responsive UPS feature, powering critical loads during sudden power failures. The EB3A can be recharged in any way, either by AC, solar panels, car, or generator. It even supports a 430W dual charge, fully recharging within two hours. Even more impressive is the EB3A's capability for remote monitoring and control via a dedicated BLUETTI app on your phone.