Book your stay at one of South African National Parks world-renowned natural getaways

In true South African fashion, ‘Local is lekker’, which translates to ‘things from home are usually the best'. South African National Parks boast of having world-renowned natural getaways that not only make them easily accessible holiday destinations but also serve the purpose of participating in holistic healing. Immersion in nature demonstrably reduces negative emotions like anger, fear, and stress, while simultaneously fostering positive affect. This health-giving effect extends beyond the emotional realm, contributing measurably to physical well-being. Studies have shown that exposure to natural environments can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and muscle tension, while also inhibiting the production of stress hormones.

In our fast-paced world, almost every demand creates an overstimulation for almost every human, and if left unchecked, the constant barrage of stimulation and stress can take a toll on our mental and physical well-being. However, there exists a powerful antidote readily available: the healing embrace of nature. With breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife, the wild is our backyard, and it offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the natural world and experience its profound healing powers. Experiencing the healing powers of nature is an easily accessible activity that both local and international visitors can enjoy in the Motherland. Delving into the transformative potential of these sanctuaries will prove how immersing oneself in South Africa's natural wonders can lead to a renewed sense of peace, improved physical health, and a deeper appreciation for the world around you. The Mokala National Park offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Located only a short distance from Kimberly, this remote and pristine national park is one of our more intimate offerings and the perfect road trip stopover location. The smallest, and newest of our parks allows you to absorb the gentle sounds of nature with limited visitors. Unwind in nature and experience the feeling of everyday stresses escaping your body as you gaze upon the vast landscapes of the Mokala National Park.

The Namaqua National Park offers incredulous and captivating beauty hidden within a semi-desert Namaqualand terrain. This National Park provides complete solitude and tranquillity, with diverse scenery of rugged coastlines, vast open arid landscapes and rich biodiversity. A serene, untamed and enchanting wonderland that transforms from semi-desert into carpets of vibrant wildflowers every single spring - drawing visitors from across the globe. Year-round the Namaqua National Park is an unforgettable adventure. A rugged, remote wilderness sanctuary lies within the stark and dramatic landscapes of rugged mountains, canyons and expansive semi-desert plains of the |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park. A haven of solitude and rejuvenation with encapsulating raw natural beauty. Hiking, rafting, stargazing the clearest of South African skies - a paradoxical, immersive and unforgettable wilderness experience awaits. The incredulous natural landscapes and vistas of South African National Parks are available to us, to encounter, to experience… to become one with during a restorative journey. Take a moment to retreat from everyday life, from the city, to find peace and rejuvenation within nature’s healing embrace.