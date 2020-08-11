Brand SA launches investigation on allegations in City Press

Cape Town - Brand South Africa on Tuesday says it is aware of the allegations against it through an article on the City Press of Sunday 9 August 2020, titled “Damning Account of Brand SA”. Brand SA says rather than respond to the allegations against its board of trustees and some of its employees the organisation has instead "handed it over to the relevant investigation authorities". Brand SA said that it would like to state the facts as they unfolded from February 2018 when the organisation received numerous allegations against Makhubela through its independently run whistle blowing facility. “These allegations went through investigations in line with the organisation’s policies and procedures, guided by corporate governance principles, which lead up to Dr Makhubela’s suspension. “His independent disciplinary hearing, presided over by Advocate MS Baloyi SC as the independent chairperson, a highly respected member and deputy chairperson of the Johannesburg Bar.

“Baloyi found Makhubela guilty on two charges and recommended dismissal as the appropriate sanction for his misconduct. Most notably, Makhubela attempted to overturn the suspension against him through the CCMA and failed,” Brand SA said.

Brand SA says that as far as the board of trustees is concerned, Makhubela’s five-year employment contract with the organisation ended on July 31.

It has urged any member of the public (including Makhubela), who has credible and valid information on corruption against the employees and trustees of Brand SA, to report this to the South African Police Service (SAPS)or any other appropriate prosecuting or investigative authority.

It said that it is aware of a submission to the State Capture Commission by Makhubela but that it cannot comment on the matter, which is sub judice.

"Importantly, the Minister in the Presidency is also aware of the allegations in this regard, and will respond at an appropriate time.

“We are governed by the strict laws, policies and regulations of the land to do the right thing regardless of whether it is popular or not.

“We act according to the prescribed code of ethics and we respect our responsibilities and accountabilities.

“As the board of trustees, we have a fiduciary duty to investigate all allegations presented to us without fear nor favour. To that end, the board of trustees and the management of Brand South Africa have undertaken to investigate any allegations presented, to the extent that they can be substantiated.”

Accordingly, all previous allegations have been fully investigated and new allegations are referred for investigation or audit as they arise.

Brand SA has called on members of the media to remain objective in reporting on organisational matters.

African News Agency