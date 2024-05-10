Budget bets and big wins with the German Lotto

Guess which of the international lotteries available on Lottoland SA has produced the most winners in South Africa? That would be the German Lotto - known in its native Fatherland as 6-aus-49 (six from 49). In Germany 6-aus-49 is open to residents only, but with Lottoland South Africa, South African residents (18+) can place a fixed bet on the outcome of the main draw, anytime and anywhere from their mobile device or desktop computer. The prize money currently stands at R278 million, but there is potential for this to grow even more as its record tier 1 payout has in the past reached €45.4 million – which is equivalent to a massive R908 million!

Despite being one of the biggest events in Europe, a Lottoland bet of as little as R25 gets you in the running. Choose six numbers from a range of one to 49 or select the QuickPick option and numbers will be chosen for you. On the night of the draw six regular numbers are drawn, followed by a Superball. To hit the tier 1 payout, you must guess all six regular numbers plus the Superball number correctly. The odds of winning the tier 1 prize are 1 in 139,838,160 and the minimum base tier 1 prize is €1 million, but this is not capped and can increase with regular rollovers.

In addition to the main draw, the German Lotto also boasts three additional bonus games; Super 6, Spiel77 (Game 77) and Glücksspirale (The Luck Spiral). The bonus games are based upon your ticket serial number, and you must match both the numbers and the order of their drawing to win. What makes the Glücksspirale even more exciting is that this is a prize that keeps on giving - for two decades! If you're lucky enough to match all seven numbers, you will win a monthly prize of €10,000*(ZAR equivalent) paid out each and every month for 20 years.

The German Lotto 6/49 drawn takes place every Wednesday at 19.25 and Saturday at 20:25. If your numbers match, your winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into your nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.