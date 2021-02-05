Businesses can now apply for an online loan in less than 3 minutes

More and more businesses are turning to online lenders for quick approval and instant access to funding, even if it comes at exorbitant interest rates.

Standard Bank believes in supporting businesses by making life easier, which is why you can now apply for a Standard Bank Business Loan online at an affordable, personalised interest rate. The online application takes less than 3 minutes to complete and you will have access to funds within 24 hours once your loan is approved*.

“Our goal is to facilitate the growth of businesses during these challenging times,” says Simone Cooper, Head of Business Clients South Africa at Standard Bank. “By providing access to business loans via our self-service channels, we’re enabling businesses to make quicker decisions with available funds to make it happen.”

If you have an existing business current account with Standard Bank, you can easily apply for a Business Revolving Loan or Overdraft via Internet Banking:

Sign into your Internet Banking profile

Select “Borrow” on the top navigation

You will see a Business Loans banner. Click on “I’m interested” to continue

Complete all the steps

If you qualify, you will receive an agreement which you need to sign digitally

You can also apply for a Business Overdraft via the Standard Bank App and increase your limit at a later stage.