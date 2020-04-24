Businessman and philanthropist Peet Viljoen is supporting our men and women in blue

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The men and women of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are not in lockdown, along with many other essential workers in our country. While most of us are doing our part by staying home to stay safe and curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, our police officers are out there every day and night, protecting our country.

With around 100 000 police officers in South Africa, and a further 10 000 reservists, policing a nation of 56 million can seem a daunting task. Fortunately, the SAPS is supported by a strong national defence force, as well as private security companies who have committed to helping uphold and maintain law and order in South Africa during the lockdown period, when tempers can easily flare, and opportunities for criminal activities are increased.

"I have much respect for our South African police officers," says Peet Viljoen, well-known Pretoria philanthropist and businessman in the beauty industry. "Every day, they go out there and put their lives on the line for ordinary South Africans. Now, during the government-enforced lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19, their job is even harder.





"Not only are they facing the usual threats they have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, they are now also facing heightened tensions due to lockdown circumstances, job loss frustrations, restrictions on purchases and movement, and general discord. Add to this the personal threat of the virus itself to each police officer, and one begins to glimpse the sacrifices they are making on a daily basis."





Understanding that many police officers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 might not have the means to procure protective items such as face masks or hand sanitizer, and through this could risk increased exposure, Peet commissioned the local manufacture of fabric face masks, as well as 70% alcohol hand sanitizer, and has distributed thousands of these items to members of the SAPS, as well as to other deserving recipients.





"This lockdown is showing us who the true heroes in our country are," says Peet. "The people who provide us with basic healthcare, who put food on the table, who bring that food to the retail outlets, and who ensure that shops are cleaned and sanitised so that the rest of us have access – these are our superheroes. Our police officers particularly are a shining example of putting their lives on the line for us, putting themselves in harm's way so that the rest of us can stay at home during this time. They should be celebrated for their dedication and commitment, and the least I could do was assist with protective gear where possible."





The masks donated to the SAPS are not only reversible and washable, but they can be disinfected, making them reusable. The outer layer features moisture-wicking fabric that does not trap moisture and offers exceptional breathability. "We branded the masks that we donated to the police force with the SAPS logo so that they match their uniforms, and this branding will not fade," explains Peet. "Our masks are also water-resistant and tear-resistant, with 500-thread cotton twill on the inner layer, making them comfortable as well as durable."





The hand sanitizer that Peet had manufactured and then distributed free of charge to police officers contains 70% alcohol, and is another way in which he is helping these officers protect themselves and their families. "When lockdown started, I saw how South Africa experienced a country-wide shortage of face masks and hand sanitizer, and I set about doing something about the problem," he says. "If these products couldn't be purchased, I was going to have them made. There is always a way to be found, a plan to be made."





SAPS officers around Gauteng have been the recipients of these generous donations, and can be seen proudly wearing their locally made, SAPS-branded face masks during their routine work. "I'm glad I could help," concludes Peet. "Every mask makes a difference."